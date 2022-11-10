MURRAY – The opening of the new Calloway County Public Library building has been pushed back 45 days, trustees learned at Tuesday’s board meeting. It will be late December or early January before services can move to the new addition.
President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim praised Bill Adams Construction for their work keeping the project on schedule. As should be expected, there were some weather delays. He also noted the issues with drywall contractor Miller Drywall related to understaffing earlier in the fall but praised the company for taking care of the issue, getting caught up and doing quality work.
Cottongim explained that a single contractor is responsible for this delay – Sullivan Glass in Paducah, who was selected for supplying the windows and doors.
“They were originally supposed to install windows and doors at the end of September,” he said. “We still do not have them, and they’re looking at, potentially, mid-December. Right now, they’ve delayed us 45 days. That one contractor. Everybody else is working hard to keep the project going, and we’ve got one guy causing us a big problem. We can’t enclose our building and officially be dried-in.”
While Sullivan has covered openings with plastic to provide some protection from the elements, it is impossible to control humidity or efficiently heat/cool the structure without windows and doors.
“They were not measured; they were not ordered,” Cottongim said. “He said the product came in wrong; so, we changed manufacturers of the product to try to help him out, and we’re still getting the same delay. … And I’m not sure we’re getting all of the correct information because no bills have come across. If any materials had been ordered, there would’ve been a bill that came across.”
The glass was ordered previously; the remaining materials, which Cottongim advised are standard door-front systems, available from several different companies, are supposed to arrive Nov. 28.
“If it doesn’t show up on the 28th, we just lost two more weeks; we’ve lost 20 more days,” he said. “We’re going to write another letter to Sullivan Glass to explain to them that they’re causing a 45 (day) calendar delay in our project. Hopefully, that will get things going. … We have liquidated damages in the contract of $500 a day.”
Inside the building, paint is going on walls this week; tile will be laid next week, and plumbers will wrap up with installing fixtures after tile is down. The electrical work is 90-95% complete. Once the ceilings are installed, workers can “drop heads” and finish the sprinkler system.
The board approved Pay Application #15 to Bill Adams Construction for $420,241.89 and Change Order #25 for direct purchase orders, deducting $583,285.86 from the contract. Also approved was Change Order #26 adding $42,182.51 to the contract to accommodate additional work, such as adding a soffit and window well to the children’s area and removing the concrete roof decking from the existing building in addition to adding 19 days.
“This was brought to me by Magistrate Paul Rister,” Board President Riley Ramsey said. “There’s a perception in the community that ‘change order’ means more tax money to be paid. I just talked to Chris (Cottongim) before this meeting started, and he said it’s actually the reverse.”
Cottongim explained that change orders are not always payments, some are deductions. This month, #25 was deductive while #26 was for additional costs related to contingencies.
“We have, to date, $2.7-2.8 million in deductive change orders from the contract because you all pay direct for materials, the direct purchase process,” he said. “So, you’ve paid a big chunk of your total contract directly, and the reason you do that is because you get tax savings. So, you saved 6% of $2.7 million, so far.”
It is also important to note that, while some change orders do increase the amount of the contract, they do not require any funds above and beyond what has already been budgeted for the project. Cottongim noted the industry standard is to include 5-7% of a construction budget as a contingency.
“We planned for 5%; that is $400,000 of contingency money for unforeseen conditions,” he said and gave examples from the library project, such as finding bad soil and adding receptacles. “We have used 1.5% of our budget. So, you are way under your contingency at this point. We’re going to spend some more of that, but we’re in very good shape.”
Executive Director Mignon Rutledge advised having to use Facebook to remind the public that the library is, in fact, open. She noted difficulties related to the parking lot entrances. Patrons should use the front entrance off of Main Street but should note that there may occasionally be equipment blocking the entrance in which case, patrons may use the construction entrance on Olive Street.
Business Manager Wyneth Herrington advised it is time to move money out of the library’s money market account, into the construction account, and the board authorized her to conduct the necessary transactions. She also advised that the anonymous $10,000 donation for new furnishings is starting to accrue interest.
Trustee and Furniture and Fixtures Committee Co-Chair Vonnie Adams reported the committee is planning a fundraising campaign to run from Nov. 14 through Feb. 28, noting one good thing about the construction delays is having extra time to raise funds for furnishings. Information about donating will be disseminated through social media and Murray Tourism is partnering to produce rack cards to mail to potential donors.
Trustee Debbie Bell clarified that there is money already budgeted for basic furnishings and fixtures. The additional funds will allow for upgrades beyond what was allotted in the budget.
Sandy Linn, acquisitions/collection development manager/community relations coordinator, highlighted the hard work library staff has done in preparation for moving into the new building. More than 33,000 books will be moved into the new children’s section of the library. Staff are working to re-label all books with AR (Accelerated Reader) Bookfinder codes to aid students, educators and parents in finding books at the appropriate level to receive AR credit at school.
Another change coming when the new facility opens is that the DVDs and Blu-rays will be displayed in their case, as seen often in retail stores. No longer will patrons have to flip through laminated cards, take that to the circulation desk and wait for an employee to retrieve a disk and case from another room. Staff have now repackaged more than 2,000 DVDs and Blu-rays in preparation.
The increase in the usage of passport services was noted. Rutledge advised receiving suggestions from patrons for the library to take passport photos as well, also noting that taking passport photos is part of the training library staff have already received. The board briefly discussed the idea before tabling it for further discussion at a later date.
The board also elected new officers. Bell and Adams will continue in their roles as secretary and treasurer, respectively. Lance Allison will succeed Ramsey as president.
The next CCPL board meeting will be Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, where they will continue to be until the new building opens.
