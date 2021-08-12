MURRAY – After years of discussion, it’s official. The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees has hired a contractor to oversee an expansion that will more than double the library’s space.
The library’s current square footage totals 12,047, and the proposal approved by the board several months ago would add an additional 19,828 feet for a total of 31,875 square feet. The plan also includes 1,886 square feet in exterior covered areas. This expansion would multiply the library’s existing total square footage by roughly 2.65, or approximately 164.6% more than the building currently has.
The board voted in February to approve a revised expansion plan that was originally estimated to cost roughly $7.3 million. As the board was preparing to advertise for bids in June, the project’s architect warned trustees that the bids would probably come in higher than they anticipated months earlier. Chris Cottongim, president of the Louisville-based 5253 Design Group, said that because of supply chain problems the whole country has recently been experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board should brace itself for some higher bids than they would like. Cottongim’s prediction proved accurate, as the lowest bid came in just under $8 million and the highest bid was close to $8.3 million.
At its monthly meeting this week, the board voted to accept the lowest bid, which was $7,969,252 from Bill Adams Construction. Debbie Bell moved to accept the bid, and Levi Weatherford seconded.
“Well, after five years, I’m going to ask to for a vote here,” said Board Chair Riley Ramsey. The board voted unanimously in favor.
“Where’s the champagne?” Bell asked to laughter before Vonnie Hays-Adams asked, “Where’s the confetti drop?”
The board then heard from Mark Rawlings with Baird financial advisory group and Christian Juckett with
Rubin & Hays, a law firm specializing in public finance law, before voting to approve several resolutions regarding the financing of the expansion construction. One resolution was to adopt certain procedures in compliance with Internal Revenue Service regulations, and another was to adopt certain guidelines and procedures to comply with Security and Exchange Commission rules.
The board also voted to approve a resolution to issue a bond to finance the expansion. Because of the down payment the board will be able to make from its building fund, the bond amount will be for $5.7 million. Juckett said that although the library board is not planning to raise taxes to fund the construction, the text of the resolution might lead some residents to think otherwise when it is published in the Ledger & Times as required by law.
The resolution states, in part, that the board is “ordering and providing for the levy of an annual tax, to the extent necessary, in an amount sufficient to pay the interest on and principal of the bonds …” Juckett and Rawlings said that language merely means that if the library were not able to pay for the construction with the revenue it currently brings in, it would be required to raise taxes. However, he said the board can assure the public that it is not raising taxes.
“(The resolution means) you agree to levy a tax unless the tax rate is currently sufficient to make your bond payments,” Rawlings explained.
The board also voted to borrow $3.8 million over 25 years.
The board also voted to set the tax rates for 2022, agreeing to take the compensating rate. CCPL Director Mignon Reed explained that if the board were to take anything over the compensating rate, it would have to go to the Calloway County Fiscal Court for approval and hold a public hearing. Weatherford said he wanted to emphasize again that the board is not raising taxes. He said there are some times that taking the compensating rate would in effect raise taxes, but that is not the case this year.
Based on the compensating rate, the tax rates will be 5.8 cents per $100 of assessed value for real property, 7.15 cents for personal property and 3 for motor vehicles and watercraft. If someone owned a home worth $100,000, for example, they would pay $58 in taxes to the library.
In other business:
• The board voted to accept a proposed contract from Baird to oversee the board’s new reserve fund policy.
• The board voted to update its open records policy to match current state law. Public agencies were previously required to respond to requests within three business days, but Kentucky statute now allows for five days.
• At Reed’s request, the board also voted to require library patrons to wear face masks inside the building as long as Calloway County is in the “red zone” for COVID-19 spread. Counties are considered in the red zone if they have a seven-day average – or incidence rate – of 25 cases or more per 100,000 residents. As of Wednesday, Calloway County had an incidence rate of 58.6.
