MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees welcomed the news that the library expansion/renovation project is on track for opening in late June.
President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim advised the board that crews are on schedule to finish the project by June 5. That will allow library staff ample time to move the adult book stacks back into the newly renovated original structure and make all the necessary preparations to be ready for a grand opening in late June.
Overall, demolition inside the old building went as planned; however, crews did encounter one unforeseen condition that had to be addressed.
“We did have one issue where the existing structure was performing some structural gymnastics, so we had to clean that up,” Cottongim explained. “What I mean was there was strange framing that, when John (Hale, Bill Adams Construction Owner/Vice-President/Project Manager) sent us some pictures, the engineer almost had a heart attack. So, we came in, put some columns in. … It cost us a little bit of money, but that’s kind of what you get when you deal with an old building renovation. Other than that, it’s come out really clean.”
The building’s exterior is now fully insulated, Cottongim reported. Crews are finishing interior framing this week, and sheetrock began arriving Wednesday.
The board approved Pay Application #20 to Bill Adams Construction in the amount of $111,967.60, Change Order #32 for direct purchase orders in the amount of -$21,575.75. Change Order #33, which the board also approved, included five items, mostly additional work not included in the original contract; it also included an $11,000 deduction for the sprinkler vault, bringing the total amount to $13,696.
In new business, CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge presented updated policies for the board’s approval, including policies on unattended children and vulnerable adults. Among the proposed revisions to the circulation policy is adding a new class of library card for non-residents with a fee assessed.
Rutledge also proposed adopting a “Fine Free Policy,” which would eliminate fines for overdue materials. Instead of assessing fines, patrons’ accounts would be restricted until the items are returned; however, fines would be assessed if materials are damaged or lost.
“Fines, more often than not, cause people not to use the library because of the fine,” Rutledge said and gave an example, “I went to a doctor’s appointment, and the nurse was excited about us getting the new library. She said, ‘I haven’t been there because we have a huge fine, so I’ll have to come and pay for that.’”
The board decided to wait until the May meeting to vote on the new policies. Rutledge advised that, in addition to updating old policies, there are a significant number of new policies staff will have to develop to cover new services and spaces, such as the new study rooms, that never existed before.
Business Manager Wyneth Herrington presented the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Both she and Rutledge noted a few items that were difficult to forecast because of the new facility, such as energy costs. After careful review, the board approved the budget as proposed.
In the financial report, Herrington noted receiving additional tax collections last month, bringing CCPL’s regular money market account balance to $1,974,362. The balance in the construction account is approximately $125,000, and the building reserve account balance stands at approximately $2.3 million. With about $34,000 in checking, Herrington advised the library’s current total savings and checking is $4,672,088.
The Beyond the Bricks campaign has raised more than $12,000, Herrington said. Later in the meeting, Rutledge gave a brief update on the progress of the campaign and said that the library staff have decided to make a collective donation to the campaign. The next Beyond the Bricks Committee meeting will be Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m.
The next CCPL board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the library.
