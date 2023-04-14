MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees welcomed the news that the library expansion/renovation project is on track for opening in late June.

 President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim advised the board that crews are on schedule to finish the project by June 5. That will allow library staff ample time to move the adult book stacks back into the newly renovated original structure and make all the necessary preparations to be ready for a grand opening in late June.