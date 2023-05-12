Library construction wrapping up

Matthew Steen, with Lake Land Painting Specialists, Inc., uses a high-pressure sprayer to paint the walls at a west entrance at the Calloway County Public Library.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – After years of discussion and planning, the end is in sight for the Calloway County Public Library’s expansion/renovation project. Even though the construction portion of the project is wrapping up, library staff still have a lot of work to do in advance of the grand opening in July.

The CCPL Board of Trustees approved investing $7.3 million in the project in January 2021. Bidding for contractors opened in early July. At the August board meeting, trustees accepted the lowest bid, which came from Bill Adams Construction for $7,969,252.

Recommended for you