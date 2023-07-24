MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library held a dedication of the Margaret Trevathan Children’s Area on Friday afternoon. Trevathan was the director of the CCPL for 25 years and retired in 1991.
Vonnie Hays-Adams, a trustee and treasurer of the CCPL Board of Directors, welcomed the capacity crowd to this special event.
“I co-chair a library committee called Beyond the Bricks to bring the extras into our public library environment, especially for the young,” said Hays-Adams. “The extras have nothing to do with bricks and mortar. For seven years the board has been discussing bricks and mortar, but look around, it was so worth it.
“Today is a special day because we are here to honor the person who can be credited with, and most definitely personifies, what it means to build a library culture. A culture that is beyond the bricks.
“I grew up in the 1970s when the library opened its door,” said Hays-Adams. “I was a member of the first generation to experience a library culture and we owe so much to you, Margaret Trevathan. You gave life to our library. You helped create a culture where we could laugh and hear a story about an old lady who swallowed a fly, a culture where we learned how important it was to listen. It was a place where we interacted with our peers. In the 1970s, there wasn’t a lot of daycare or after-school programs for us to learn those skills. We were taught these here at the library by Margaret Trevathan.
“This was a place where we could take our first steps of independence when we received our very own library card. You created a culture that supported and encouraged us to do our homework and study for our tests and you created a space where it was always safe.
“I am so grateful to be a benefactor of your hard work and the library culture you created which I believe is still valued and practiced today by our library staff. We thank you for your service and we thank the Trevathan family for sharing you with all of us.”
Kim Trevathan, the son of Margaret and an author and Professor Emeritus at Merryville College in Tennessee, said his mother was a real force behind bringing the library into existence. “The library has come a long way from its marginal existence in Mabel Siress’ Beauty Shop on North Fourth St. in the mid 1950s.”
Kim said that is when his mother first began working on enhancing Murray with a library in a real building. “But first the library started with the Bookmobile. My first memory of books and travel is a photograph of me at the age of about 4 or 5 with a scabbed over gash on my forehead. I had collided with the dash of the Bookmobile. Margaret was driving and later she told me it was the first time she had driven a stick shift, much less a truck. This was in the early 1960s when there were no seat belts or restraints.
“I wasn’t fully aware at the time, but I was one lucky kid to grow up with Margaret Trevathan as my mother. Every day riding with her in the Bookmobile was an adventure and a chance to be around a lot of books in a truck and meet different people each day. I loved it so much and I became convinced, even to this day, that being a Bookmobile driver is my dream job.”
Kim shared that experiencing Story Hour at the library was another fringe benefit. “We sat on the floor with other kids and listened to Margaret read stories. From the influence of her energy and enthusiasm while reading stories, this carried over into my adult life. I know she inspired a lot of other kids with the imagination of stories.
“When she was the director she would let me hang out at the library. There was no “shushing.” The library was alive and made learning exciting, but at the same time, it was a place of calm and relaxation.”
Kim said his mother made the library a welcoming place for everyone from listening to music, becoming involved in a reading group, or learning about the community by listening to the oral history of Murray. “I mother started this oral history program and that is one of the legacies of Margaret’s work.”
Kim said he was very proud to see this dedication of a children’s area to his mother. “She dedicated her life to books and bringing them to children, as well as adults. She helped children learn and she inspired so many with her stories, her energy and her initiative, which made this a place of learning and exploration for children.”
Current CCPL Director Mignon Rutledge said she was honored to be at this monumental occasion, the dedication of the Margaret Trevathan Children’s Area. “This is in recognition of Margaret’s years of distinguished dedication to this library, to the community and to the state of Kentucky,” said Rutledge. “Margaret hired me when I was 14 and I had the privilege to learn from her. She showed me what it is to be a dedicated public servant and how important it is to build a community relationship to benefit the library and the community so that together we can thrive, support each other and build a strong future.
“Margaret served on many boards and committees in our community and throughout the state during her career as library director and she was a leading force in most of them. To have a dedicated, supportive director as Margaret is every library’s dream and to do this for so many years is astounding.
“Margaret, the library gained so many resources under your leadership which allowed your staff to focus on providing excellent service and please know that Sandy and I will do our best to carry on your leadership,” said Rutledge. “I know the size of the children’s section in the old library was a continual annoyance for you, but in this new children’s area, it is an inviting space for fun, reading, seeking information and lifelong learning, all qualities I know you hold dear to your heart.
“So on behalf of myself and the staff, we thank you for your mentorship and continued service. We are proud to dedicate the children’s area in your honor.”
After the naming banner was unveiled, Margaret Trevathan thanked everyone for attending this event in her honor and she presented the book, “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy to the children’s library.
Light refreshments were served and Trevathan was surrounded by many in the community who came to offer their congratulations.
