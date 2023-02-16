MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees heard good news at Tuesday’s board meeting – the expansion and renovation project is once again progressing according to schedule so that the new building will be open to the public on March 27.

President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim advised that crews plan to begin remodeling the original library building next week. After the demo work is complete, he said the rest of the project should move “really fast.”

