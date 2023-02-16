MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees heard good news at Tuesday’s board meeting – the expansion and renovation project is once again progressing according to schedule so that the new building will be open to the public on March 27.
President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim advised that crews plan to begin remodeling the original library building next week. After the demo work is complete, he said the rest of the project should move “really fast.”
Most of the window and door frames have been installed; however, they are still waiting on glass. Cottongim said the new glazing contractor is abiding by the schedule. The glass will be delivered and installed soon, maybe even as early as next week.
Cottongim reported that the issues surrounding the fire department connection and the sprinkler system have been resolved, and CCPL will be receiving an $11,284 refund. “We still have to put the pump in, but what we don’t need is the vault out front in the yard. So, we’ll have our pump in our mechanical space. That was nice of our local folks to say we don’t need the vault.”
The board approved Pay Application #18 in the amount of $75,463.94 to Bill Adams Construction and Change Order #30 in the amount of $58,907.01 for direct purchase orders.
The new owners of the Higgins House at 712 Main Street and formerly known as the Library Annex, attended the meeting. Robert and Dawn Hasz explained to the board that they intend to renovate the house and use it for their permanent residence; however, because of zoning restrictions, a conditional use permit must be approved by the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) for them to do so, which requires the support of the adjoining property owners.
Robert Hasz reported that none of the other neighbors have voiced any objection, noting that some plan to attend the BZA meeting next Wednesday to further show their support. He asked trustees for their support on the issuance of the conditional use permit. The board approved the request and agreed to provide any documentation necessary to verify its support.
In the Financial Report, Executive Director Mignon Rutledge reported the Beyond the Bricks campaign, a fundraiser to upgrade the basic furniture and fixtures allotted for in the budget, has raised $12,071. The construction account balance is $531,180, and the building reserve fund balance is $2,288,944. Including the checking account and money market account balances, CCPL has $5,123,557 in savings and checking.
In the Director’s Report, Rutledge said, given the library has been closed, that the numbers for January were impressive. Staff opened the library for one Saturday to let people come and check out books. She said the event was well-received and noted that several people checked out close to 100 books per card.
Rutledge noted two bills currently before the General Assembly – House Bill 173 and Senate Bill 102 – that pertain to libraries. Rutledge said that “right now” those bills are focused on school libraries and added, “It has to do with censoring and what material they can have in their libraries.”
Also in the Director’s Report, Rutledge advised that the library is now required to collect sales tax on certain services. Rutledge advised that the tax applies to tangible services, such as rentals, copies and faxes.
Friends of the Library President Audrey Neal said the group is about to begin their membership drive. Members have been contacting old members who have not renewed their dues. Now, there is an annual auto-renew option available through PayPal for paying dues. Neal also advised that the Fundraising and Community Outreach committees still need a chairperson and asked the board to help spread the word about that need.
Pop-Up Remote Service Days begin next Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the University Church of Christ, 801 N 12th Street. Limited services, including curbside services, will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the library.
