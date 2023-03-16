Library board
Sandy Linn, acquisitions/collection development manager/community relations coordinator for the Calloway County Public Library, shows board and community members the new activity table for the children’s area at Tuesday's CCPL Board of Trustees meeting. Children can play with manipulatives on the light board. There is also a train table and a Lego board. 
 JESSICA JONES PAINE / For the Ledger

MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees received disappointing news related to the ongoing expansion and renovation project at its meeting Tuesday, later voting to delay re-opening the library until the entire project is complete. 

There are two issues at present preventing officials from issuing a certificate of temporary occupancy for the newly-constructed addition. For one, the sprinkler system is still not up and running due to issues with getting the right size pump to run the system. Anthony Parsons from 5253 Design Group advised that one has been located; however, it cannot be shipped, which means someone will have to drive to Philadelphia to pick it up.