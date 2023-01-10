Library to shut down for construction purposes

MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library will be closed from Jan. 17 through March 27 during an upcoming phase of construction project work. This is to ensure the safety of community members and CCPL staff during the construction and renovation of the building, officials said.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21, CCPL will host pop-up remote service days to provide limited library services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the University Church of Christ. The University Church of Christ is located at 801 N. 12th St.
Due dates for books and movies have been extended through March. Patrons may keep materials until the due date listed on the checkout receipt or return them using one of the remote location options. No fines nor fees will be charged for borrowed materials until further notice.
CCPL’s book drop is currently located at the University Church of Christ and available for the return of library materials. Materials may also be returned on one of CCPL’s remote service days. Remote services will include material returns & checkouts, notary services, printing, copies, computer and internet usage and library card registration.
CCPL programs will be halted until the completion of the building. Once the building is completed, the staff of CCPL will plan when the programs will start back. As of right now, they will continue to go to senior living facilities to host book clubs and the library will continue to service electronic books and services as the building is being built.
CCPL Director Mignon Rutledge said CCPL had a building fund that they have been putting funds into, and the library’s board of directors decided to move forward with the renovation and construction of the building.
“We came up with this plan and it is a renovation and addition that is probably going to add two and a half times more square feet than we (originally) had,” Rutledge said. “It has been going really well. They started with the demolition of property that the library bought and they demolished that building and prepared it for the addition.”
Rutledge said the construction and renovations of the building are tentatively expected to be finished somewhere in late April. Construction had been ongoing since July of 2021.
“We are excited about the new building and the space and being able to continue with our programing and having a space for the community to use,” Rutledge said.
For help with CCPL accounts and resources or information about CCPL’s remote services, call 270-753-2288 or email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org. Phone messages and emails will be checked regularly and returned as soon as possible.
