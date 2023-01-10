Library to shut down for construction purposes

CCPL Business Manager Wyneth Herrington, left, and CCPL Director Mignon Rutledge are pictured in front of the doors to the main entrance to the new addition of the library.

 NOAH CRUM / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library will be closed from Jan. 17 through March 27 during an upcoming phase of construction project work. This is to ensure the safety of community members and CCPL staff during the construction and renovation of the building, officials said.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21, CCPL will host pop-up remote service days to provide limited library services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the University Church of Christ. The University Church of Christ is located at 801 N. 12th St.