MURRAY – The biggest news to come out of Thursday’s Murray City Council meeting was barely discussed, but there will presumably be plenty of opportunities for people to recognize the service of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles before he officially retires at the end of the month.

“In your packet, you will find a letter of retirement from our police chief, Chief Liles, who is retiring after 30 years with the city,” Mayor Bob Rogers told council members near the beginning of the meeting. “At our next meeting, we will have a reception at 5 o'clock in honor of Chief Liles for our community to express their appreciation for his service to the city. So it is with regret that we accept his … retirement.”