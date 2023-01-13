MURRAY – The biggest news to come out of Thursday’s Murray City Council meeting was barely discussed, but there will presumably be plenty of opportunities for people to recognize the service of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles before he officially retires at the end of the month.
“In your packet, you will find a letter of retirement from our police chief, Chief Liles, who is retiring after 30 years with the city,” Mayor Bob Rogers told council members near the beginning of the meeting. “At our next meeting, we will have a reception at 5 o'clock in honor of Chief Liles for our community to express their appreciation for his service to the city. So it is with regret that we accept his … retirement.”
“Since August of 2010, I have had the distinct privilege of being the Chief of Police for the City of Murray,” Liles’ letter reads. “Throughout that time, I have served with a group of remarkable men and women who daily demonstrate their dedication and commitment to the residents and visitors of Murray. Through their devotion to duty and selfless service, the city is recognized as one of the best places to live, work, learn and play.
“Being the Police Chief in Murray has also provided me an opportunity to work and partner with exceptional city staff members who strive daily to make Murray the best it can be.
“While serving with outstanding police personnel and city staff, I have also built relationships and partnerships with state public safety leaders and many outstanding community and business members. Together, we have made a difference in Murray.
“When I arrived in Murray, I could not have dreamed how much Murray State, the City, and its people would change me. When it succeeded, I was proud. When it was hurt or challenged, it was my responsibility to guard and protect. I did not feel this way because it was my job or obligation; it was my home.
“Over the past several months as I have reflected on this awesome opportunity and honor, I have determined that it is time for me to transition to a new segment of my life's journey. I honestly don't know what it will be like to not wear a badge for the City of Murray Police Department but that will be part of this new journey my wife Melissa and I will soon be on.
“I have been blessed working with the finest men and women in law enforcement and I know they will continue to carry on the honor, professionalism, tradition and pride of this department. The support this department and I have received from you, citizens, the city administrator, council, and department heads has truly been amazing. It will be something I will never forget.”
Liles ended the letter by saying his intended retirement date would be Feb. 1, and that it had been “a very difficult decision and one that I have been contemplating for some time now.”
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the duties of the Human Rights Commission to “clarify the purpose of the commission and bring into compliance with current statutes.” The ordinance previously stated that the commission “shall receive complaints, conduct investigations, hold hearings, make studies and have such studies made as will enable the Commission to carry out the purpose of this subchapter and review same to determine if the complaint contains sufficient facts to warrant forwarding to the Kentucky Human Rights Commission for investigation.” The amended ordinance, which will receive a vote on the second reading at the next council meeting, removes the commission’s authority to conduct investigations, hold hearings and make studies. Commission member Linda Cherry encouraged her fellow council members to look over the changes before the next meeting on Jan. 26, and she would try to answer any questions they might have. Rogers said the amended ordinance had been sent to him by the commission and had been reviewed by City Attorney Warren Hopkins.
Councilman Terry Strieter said he thought the city was going “in the wrong direction” with the changes to the ordinance.
“It basically makes the Human Rights Commission gutless and with no power because if there's a complaint, it’s sent to Frankfort to the (state HRC), and therefore, why have a Human Rights Commission if nothing (can be done with it)? I know that we're trying to avoid lawsuits. I understand that; I’ve talked to Warren about lawsuits before, but it just seems that this is a direction that will leave the Human Rights Commission without any powers other than to transfer complaints to state government.”
• The council approved a resolution awarding a non-exclusive franchise for a 10-year term to OpenFiber Kentucky Company LLC, doing business as Accelecom. City Administrator Jim Osborne said the company is affiliated with the state’s KentuckyWired project. At last month’s meeting, the council approved franchise agreements for Murray Electric System and Charter/Spectrum, and Osborne said another company’s franchise agreement would be on the next meeting’s agenda.
• The council passed a resolution authorizing the city to enter and adopt the joinder agreement with Kentucky Deferred Comp for participation in the 457 plan and the 401(k) plan for the benefit of eligible employees.
• Council members were appointed to a variety of city committees, as well as several boards and commissions in the community.
