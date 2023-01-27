Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department

Many well-wishers came by Murray City Hall before Thursday's council meeting to congratulate Police Chief Jeff Liles on his retirement, which takes effect next Wednesday. Liles, second from right, is seen holding a gift while talking to longtime friend S.G. Carthell, right, as Liles' wife, Missy, left, talks with Donna Herndon.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement.

Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the Racer football program as an offensive lineman. He earned his bachelor of science degree from Murray State in 1990 and began his career at MPD in 1991. Over the years, he worked his way up the ranks from patrol officer sergeant, captain, major and assistant chief before becoming chief in 2010. As he prepares to retire next week, he has become the longest-serving chief in MPD’s history, Mayor Bob Rogers said.