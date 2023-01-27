Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department

MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement.
Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the Racer football program as an offensive lineman. He earned his bachelor of science degree from Murray State in 1990 and began his career at MPD in 1991. Over the years, he worked his way up the ranks from patrol officer sergeant, captain, major and assistant chief before becoming chief in 2010. As he prepares to retire next week, he has become the longest-serving chief in MPD’s history, Mayor Bob Rogers said.
“I’ve had a great career and I don’t regret one moment of it,” Liles said. “It’s hard to step away, but you know, it was time. I’ve been here 32 years, with over 12 1/2 years as chief, so it's time to see where life’s journey leads me and what my next chapter is going to be. I don't have anything planned; I just want to relax for a little bit and see what's out there for the next opportunity.”
Liles said he would always be grateful to Murray State and the football program for bringing him to Murray.
“The city has been absolutely outstanding to me – the mayors, the city administrators and all the staff,” Liles said. “We’ve had great officers throughout the years and we’ve still got an outstanding department. I’m very proud of those men and women. They just go out and do the right thing, and there’s no doubt in my mind they’ll continue to do the right thing and carry on the mission and my philosophy of community policing. That's what we've built here, and I'm so proud of the support from citizens, the business and everybody around the community. They’ve been outstanding to me and my wife and I’m very grateful.”
With his deep love of Murray, Liles said he had no plans to go anywhere and he would continue volunteering with local nonprofit organizations and Murray State’s football program, where he has become a mentor to many of the team members.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he first met Liles when he moved to Murray in 2004 to become the superintendent for the Murray Independent School District and had developed a deep respect for him since then.
“He's just done a wonderful job during his 32 years and has been an outstanding ambassador for Murray,” Rogers said. “He's so well-thought-of across the state. Everywhere you go, they know Chief; he's been active in the Kentucky League of Cities and he just got Chief of the Year (from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police). He’s very active with the Murray State football team in particular, and just a very popular fellow who's been in a very stressful job. But he's the kind of guy who can defuse situations by his demeanor, and his concept of community policing has been very well-received.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne previously worked at the Murray Police Department as Liles’ second in command before he retired from law enforcement.
“Chief Liles is an asset to our community,” Osborne said. “His philosophy of community policing, and his willingness to work with non-profits and statewide boards and commissions, have been great for Murray. Thirty-two years of service is almost unheard of in today’s law enforcement field, and I think we all owe him a big thank you for the time he has devoted to the City of Murray.”
Councilman Danny Hudspeth is the longest-serving member on the Murray City Council and was the mayor at the time former Chief Ken Claud retired and Liles was hired to take the job.
“It's been a pleasure working with Chief Liles,” Hudspeth said. “I’ve known him for a long time, and as a matter of fact, when I was coaching little league football several years ago, he was just getting on the force and I asked him to help. I remember that day well; he came out there (to practice) and I guess it was his first public service (as an officer). He has been a mainstay and just a good friend and good leader. I can’t be more proud of him.”
During Thursday’s council meeting, Hudspeth moved to name MPD’s training center after Liles, and the rest of the council unanimously approved the resolution. Hudspeth said several MPD personnel approached him last summer with the request.
Liles’ wife, Missy, said she is originally from Gleason, Tennessee and her parents moved the family to Murray around the time she was in fourth grade. She said she met Jeff after a friend of hers started dating his roommate.
“That's how we met and we went to church together and then he started coming to our house and eating, and it was a match made in heaven!” she said with a laugh.
They married the same year Jeff started his career at MPD, so Missy said it would feel strange to have him at home a lot more after three decades of police work.
“Yes, it is going to be strange, but I’ll be at work (during the day),” she said. “I’ve told everybody, ‘He’s got one duty and that’s to close the back porch. Then he can play golf and do whatever else he wants to do!’”
During the reception, Liles told the crowd that being chief is a hard job and comes with many, many sleepless nights. He said he couldn’t have done the job without the support of everyone in the room and thanked everyone for coming to wish him well.
“What am I gonna do next? I’m going to fish, I’m going to golf. I’m going to be the best golfer in Murray, Kentucky!” he said.
There will be another public reception on Liles’ last day at the MPD headquarters at 104 North Fifth St. Rogers signed a proclamation at the reception declaring Tuesday, Jan. 31, Jeff Liles Day, and the public is invited to come send him off between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
