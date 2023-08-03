US-NEWS-CONGRESS-SCOTUS-REGULATION-ABA

Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. poses during a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017, in Washington, D.C. 

 Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. started a flurry of conversation among judicial and congressional experts when he expressed a self-proclaimed “controversial view” that Congress doesn’t have “the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

Those experts generally agree that such a broad comment on its face isn’t correct, since Congress does have authority to regulate the Supreme Court’s docket, budget and even how many justices there are.