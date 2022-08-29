MURRAY – When most people think of Lions Club International, their mind likely goes to the SightFirst vision and eyeglasses program. The organization has a lot more than that going on, with an array of campaigns and activities coming up locally.

Murray Lions Club President A.J. Cunha said the club currently has about 40 members, and his goal is to reach younger adults who are looking to get involved in a service organization and aren’t already affiliated with one. Past President Jim Gray said the group is a good mix of younger professionals and retirees like himself, adding that one of the newest members is a man in his 70s who recently moved here from South Carolina.