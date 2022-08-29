MURRAY – When most people think of Lions Club International, their mind likely goes to the SightFirst vision and eyeglasses program. The organization has a lot more than that going on, with an array of campaigns and activities coming up locally.
Murray Lions Club President A.J. Cunha said the club currently has about 40 members, and his goal is to reach younger adults who are looking to get involved in a service organization and aren’t already affiliated with one. Past President Jim Gray said the group is a good mix of younger professionals and retirees like himself, adding that one of the newest members is a man in his 70s who recently moved here from South Carolina.
“We’ll take young new members, old new members and anyone in between,” Gray said.
The Murray Lions Club still conducts eye exams at local schools as part of the SightFirst program, and Cunha said members at a recent meeting sorted 875 pairs of glasses it had received through its collection drive. However, while Lions Clubs all over the world are known for SightFirst, Cunha said there are many other projects the Murray Lions Club wants to highlight as well. For example, after the December tornado that hit Mayfield, the club contributed $8,000 to help the City of Mayfield replace an ambulance vehicle that was not covered by insurance.
One of the club’s newer members is Second Vice President Lauren Roberson, an assistant professor in Murray State University’s School of Nursing and Health Professions. Gray said she has a Ph.D. in nutrition and is planning to spearhead a local diabetes awareness program.
“She headed up a diabetes awareness program for one of the Lexington, Kentucky Lions clubs,” Gray said. “We’d like to get that going, but that will take a little time. That is one of Lions Club International’s big visions – no pun intended – because so many people have diabetes, or they’re borderline and close to getting it.”
One of the group’s biggest annual fundraisers is the See’s Candies sale, which Cunha said kicks off in September and lasts through November. While the brand is less known in this part of the country, Gray said it is beloved in areas where it is sold. The family business was founded in Los Angeles in 1921 and purchased by billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in 1972.
“One hundred years ago, the See family in southern California started up a little candy shop, making their own candy, and over the decades, it grew and grew and grew all over California,” Gray said. “… Warren Buffett bought See’s Candies, so it’s that big of a deal. One of our longtime members, Rowina Wilburn, is from southern California, and she’s been our chairperson for that See’s Candies project for around 20 years. …. It’s the first thing you see when you get off the airplane at LAX, and it’s the last thing you’ll see before you get on your airplane. … By definition, the Murray Lions Club is the exclusive local seller – because we’re the only ones that know about it, by default!”
“I’m from California, and I didn’t realize (before) it wasn’t a thing everywhere else,” said Cunha, who moved to Murray several years ago while finishing his Navy career.
Cunha said the club decided this year it wanted to add some new, vibrant projects that could both attract new members and energize and bring back old members who might have stopped being active during the height of the pandemic. As the circumstances of the pandemic shown a light on families struggling to put food on the table, the club established several blessing boxes in the county, and have continued to regularly replenish them, Cunha said.
Cunha, who is coordinator of veteran and military student success at Murray State, said the Lions Club will sponsor a meal on Sept. 15 for military service-connected students.
“We have about 500 students that are service-connected, either active duty, veteran, National Guard or military dependents, that go to Murray State University,” Cunha said. “Most people don’t know that and that’s a high traffic amount of students, so we’re going to be providing a meal to them to show we appreciate their service and their connection to service.”
Cunha said a new initiative club members are excited about is an effort to charter a Leo Club at Murray High School.
“Leo is one of the largest community service youth organizations in the world,” Cunha said. “It was chartered in 1957, and there’s over 200,000 members in 140 different countries. The whole purpose of Leo is to teach youth the value of community service – that when you’re in your community and you see the vision of issues that need to be addressed, you’re not just seeing them but actually taking action to resolve them. (It also teaches) public speaking and how to run an organization itself.
“Basically, it’s a mini-Lions Club at the high school level, and we will sponsor that club once it gets approved by the Murray Independent School District. We have kids that want to do it, so we’re at the point now where we just need a faculty advisor to support us. We have tons of Lions that are willing to go to those meetings, and the Leo Club will be joining our projects, but will also have some of their own that they’ll establish throughout the year, and then we’ll go (help with) their projects. I think adding youth to anything brings life and new ideas and a new perspective.”
If the high school club is successful, Cunha said a middle school chapter could be started as well.
Other upcoming plans include planting trees to eventually provide some shade at the Lions Club Community Skate Park in Central Park; collaborating with the Hazel Lions Club on the annual Hazel Day Celebration pancake breakfast at the Hazel Community Center Oct. 1; distributing candy canes downtown on Dec. 2 during Main Street Merriment; helping with Murray-Calloway County Need Line’s Backpack Program; distributing its annual scholarships to Murray State students; and hosting its annual first responders dinner next spring.
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Murray Woman’s Club. It is open to the public, and a guest speaker is traditionally invited to the first meeting of the month.
