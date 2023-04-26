MURRAY – For the last century, Lions Clubs all over the world have been improving the lives of people with poor eyesight, and the annual Candy Days fundraiser is a major way they pay for those efforts.
Murray Lions Club members will be giving away candy as they collect donations in the next few weeks, and they will also be set up in public the first weekend of May. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, the club will be collecting donations outside Walmart, and during the same hours on Saturday, May 6, they will be at both Walmart and Food Giant. Candy Days Campaign Chair Jim Gray said people may give money to any Lions Club member, and they may also send cash or checks to P.O. Box 161 in Murray.
“Half the monies that we collect for Candy Days stays with the Murray Lions Club, and the other half goes to the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation,” Gray said.
Helen Keller is arguably the most famous advocate for people with disabilities in U.S. history, and she is responsible for setting the mission of Lions Club International nearly 100 years ago. Born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, in 1880, Keller developed a fever at 18 months of age that left her blind and deaf. With the help of her teacher, Anne Sullivan, Keller learned sign language and Braille, and eventually how to speak. According to Lionsclub.org, she attended the Lions Clubs International Convention in 1925, and it was during her speech there that she challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”
Rowina Wilburn, a Murray Lion and past Candy Days campaign chair, said Candy Days is one of the big ways the club has been carrying out this mission for many years.
“This is not just a Murray Lions Club function,” Wilburn said. “This is nationwide. I (moved to Murray) from California, and … in California, it is known as ‘White Cane Days.’ It's a project that has gone on forever, and it’s set up internationally. It goes back to when Helen Keller challenged the Lions to be ‘knights of the blind.’ From that point on, every Lions Club in the international fellowship celebrates Candy Days so that we can turn it back into the community to help.”
Gray said the club is coming off a great 2022 campaign, so the Lions hope to repeat that success this year.
“It was one of the better years,” Gray said. “It was well-publicized, and I think there was an awareness of why we have Candy Days, which is of the utmost importance,” Gray said. “Rowina was the chairperson of Candy Days long before I ever came to town, and like anything else, there has to be a refreshing of the awareness of what we do and why we do it.”
Wilburn said she recently spoke to a friend about how the Lions Club had helped her family when she was growing up in Paris, Tennessee. About 50 years ago, the woman’s 19-month-old sister was outside playing when a stick hit her in the eye. After the girl’s parents took her to the local hospital, they traveled to Memphis for treatment. Wilburn said that although doctors were not able to save the girl’s eye, the Paris Lions Club helped pay the travel and medical expenses.
“The Paris Lions Club, through their Candy Day funds, paid for the transportation of the child in the ambulance (and then to Memphis) and for the time the mother had to stay in the hospital,” Wilburn said. “Because of Candy Days money – and what Lions Club’s purpose has been all the 100 years since Lions International was formed – is to help that person that can't help (themselves).”
Beyond the initial medical expenses, Wilburn said the Paris club paid for the girl’s multiple artificial eye replacements as she grew up. She said this continued until she reached the age when she would no longer outgrow the eye.
“The lady went on to (work in) physical therapy because of what the Lions Club had done,” Wilburn said. “Her family throughout all these years has supported the Lions Club … that is one of the stories you hear when you’re out on the street. It wasn’t our Lions Club, but we all work together.”
Wilburn said the Lions Club has various eye projects, including screenings for children at local schools and children starting kindergarten, as well as occasionally helping to purchase glasses for people who can’t afford them.
“We have a lot of people in the community that need help with just buying glasses,” she said.
“Yes, and that's still an ongoing project,” Gray said. “A lot of folks can get some assistance, but we still help out a lot. … Our eye screening program was severely hampered by COVID, but that’s starting to pick back up now. Basically, for any young kid before they go to school, we can provide an eye screening. The camera that the Murray Lions Club has is pretty darn good. I'm not saying it's as good as an optometrist’s, but we can screen, and if a child has a problem, we refer information them on to the eye professionals here in Murray. And they're very supportive of what we do.”
