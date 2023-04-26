MURRAY – For the last century, Lions Clubs all over the world have been improving the lives of people with poor eyesight, and the annual Candy Days fundraiser is a major way they pay for those efforts.

Murray Lions Club members will be giving away candy as they collect donations in the next few weeks, and they will also be set up in public the first weekend of May. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, the club will be collecting donations outside Walmart, and during the same hours on Saturday, May 6, they will be at both Walmart and Food Giant. Candy Days Campaign Chair Jim Gray said people may give money to any Lions Club member, and they may also send cash or checks to P.O. Box 161 in Murray.