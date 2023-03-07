Lions organizing to keep skate park clean

Devin Richards, a 21-year-old Murray State University student from Marshall County, maneuvers on the half pipe Monday afternoon at the Murray Lions Club Community Skate Park. The skate park is enjoyed by people of all ages, and Lions Club members plan to start monthly clean-up sessions in April to make sure no trash is left behind during the busy spring and summer seasons.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray Lions Club Community Skate Park has been a popular attraction at Murray’s Central Park for close to a decade, and with so much public use, it is sometimes in need of a little TLC. With spring on the horizon, the Lions say they are committing to organized monthly cleanups to enhance that public service.

The skate park officially opened in October 2012, although discussions and fundraising began years before that. According to Ledger & Times archives, community members first met in July 2003 to discuss the possibility of creating a skate park, and after several public forums, fundraising began ramping up in 2008 and 2009. Chestnut Park had been proposed as a possible location, but the site was established in Central Park in 2012, and Phase 1 of the planning and construction began. The Lions Club presented a $25,000 check to the park board in September 2012, and the park opened less than three weeks later.

