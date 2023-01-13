Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Presley died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial/TNS

LOS ANGELES — (TNS) Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, who helped oversee her famous father’s estate and pursued a music career of her own, has died. She was 54.

Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death in a statement Thursday evening.