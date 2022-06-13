MURRAY – History was made Saturday when the national average price for a gallon of gasoline topped $5, according to Reuters. Friday’s average of $4.986 gave way to a record-breaking $5.004 on Saturday.
While gas in Murray has not hit the five-dollar mark, there has been a sharp increase in gas prices over the last two weeks. On June 3, prices jumped 30 cents to $4.59 per gallon. Two days later, a 4-cent drop brought some relief, but prices at most gas stations in town were over $4.60 by the end of the week.
There are 11 gas stations in town – BP, Casey’s, EZY Mart, two Huck’s stations, Kroger, Kwik Stop, Marathon (aka Five Points), two Pockets stations and Walmart. Of those 11 stations, the most common price observed on Friday was $4.69/gallon. While three stations were charging $4.68, three others were charging $4.67 and the cheapest place to get gas in town on Friday was Walmart at $4.66/gallon.
By Sunday, gas prices were mostly down and ranged from $4.59 at Walmart to $4.79 at EZY Mart. The most common price observed (five stations) yesterday was $4.65. Each of the remaining four stations were charging different amounts – $4.60, $4.67, $4.68 and $4.69.
Noting the financial pinch of high gas prices, Gov. Andy Beshear reiterated at the Team Kentucky Update last Thursday that, while the state does not have much influence on the cost of gas itself, it can use its resources to save Kentuckians on other expenses, thus freeing up funds that can be put towards fuel and food purchases. He noted the following programs:
• Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (teamkyhherf.ky.gov) provides assistance for renters,
• Team Kentucky Homeowners Assistance (teamkyhaf.ky.gov) provides assistance for homeowners,
• Affordable Connectivity Program (fcc.gov/acp) subsidizes internet access fees,
• Child Care Assistance Program (kynect.ky.gov/benefits) subsidizes child care fees, and
• Numerous other programs provided through local Community Action Agencies (capky.org).
“The present is challenging. Inflation continues to make it really hard for our families to get to the end of the week and to get to the end of the month,” Beshear said. “… If you need help, if you’re feeling the crunch, please ask. There’s no stigma, people just want to help you and there are dollars out there to do it.”
