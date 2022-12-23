MURRAY – For the last decade, Terry and Judi Little have been entertaining friends and family with humorous Christmas cards that have become more elaborate as the years have gone by.
The tradition started in 2012 with a simple design featuring a mailbox and a mosaic of festive photos, and they’ve been trying to top themselves every year since. This year’s card had the theme of “Misunderstood Christmas carol lyrics,” with photos bringing to life wacky scenarios with “While shepherds washed their socks by night,” “Grandma Got Run Over By a John Deere,” and “We Knead a Little Christmas.”
In 2013, the Littles enlisted local photographer Patrick Abanathy of Abanathy Photography, and they said he has been a treat to work with every year.
“Every year, Judi and I will develop an idea and then we talk to Patrick,” Terry said. “We give him warning and let his brain chew on it for a while. Then we'll sit and have a meeting with him and decide what we're going to do, what costumes we need, what sets we need. Then in one afternoon, we go over to his place and into his studio, shoot all the pictures and change all the costumes and stuff. Then he does his Photoshop magic. He sends me the photos and I put the text in and lay it all out before I take it over to Danny Pruitt at Murray Printing Services and he prints the cards for us.”
“Sometimes we don't know until we see them what he has done to them, so it’s a surprise,” Judi added. She recalled how in 2014 – the third year for the tradition – Abanathy took photos of them in red and white hoodies and sweat pants to create a candy cane, but they had no idea how he planned to pull it off. “He just figured it out and put us in front of a green screen and said, ‘Stand this way, stand that way,’ and took one picture after another. He had it all in his mind.”
The year after the candy cane, Abanathy Photoshopped them into a snow globe, in which they decorated a tree and tossed snow at each other. On the back of the card, they have their faces smushed against the glasses as they demand to be released.
The year after that, they incorporated Judi’s love for collecting kaleidoscopes into the idea by having their bodies and faces make up the stained glass-style design. The message on the card read, “May your holidays be like a kaleidoscope. Filled with colorful memories and beautiful images for the future.”
The following year, 2017, they dressed up like the Elf on the Shelf and appeared in several mischievous poses, including stealing Santa’s cookies and milk, swinging around at a carnival and hiding behind the Murray welcome sign on the north side of town. The year after that, the card featured a wreath composed entirely of Terry and Judi’s bodies dressed in green, with red outfits making the berries. It was apparently too subtle for many people who receive the cards in the mail, they said.
“That’s the one that didn’t work,” Judi said. “People didn’t take the time to look (closely), so they didn’t see that’s us all over the wreath.”
The Littles celebrated their 50th anniversary on Dec. 20, 2019, so that year’s card featured a photo collage covering five decades, as well as a picture inside of 2019 Terry and Judi hanging out with their 1969 counterparts. The next year was, of course, the COVID year, so that card showed them celebrating the holidays wearing face masks.
Last year’s card was a pun – “Silent Knight, Holey Knight” – and had Terry in a knight’s armor with his mouth taped shut in one photo and his body shot through with a laser in the other.
This year’s misunderstood lyrics card had a similar wordplay theme, which was inspired by a friend of theirs.
“When she got (the ‘Silent Knight’) card, she said, ‘You know, you ought to do one about misunderstood lyrics because when I was a kid, we used to sing ‘shepherds washing their socks at night,’” Judi said. “And that's been just boiling around in our head all year.”
It turned out to be the perfect idea for the couple because Terry is already known around Murray for his many colorful and festive socks, having a pair for almost any occasion. When it came to “kneading” a little Christmas, Abanathy had the idea to have them knead a ball of tangled Christmas lights and tinsel as if it were dough, Judi said.
Abanathy said he enjoys working with the Littles on the project each year because he likes the challenges it presents.
“They'll have samples of (the kind of image) they're kind of looking for, and, of course, immediately, I start thinking of ways to do it,” he said. “It seems like every year, there is something they will request that means I have to kind of learn a new skill in Photoshop. I remember with the snow globe, I had to learn a few tricks so I could create it myself without having to use a whole bunch of stock photography and stuff like that. … Every year, they’ll come up with something and … my mind goes to the most boring idea and most boring way of doing it, so then I think, ‘How can I make that better?’”
Abanathy said he sometimes has pretty ambitious ideas and has to walk them back a bit. For example, with the “Grandma Got Run Over By a John Deere” photo, he initially wanted to borrow a giant tractor from his neighbors, who own a commercial farming operation. He realized pretty quickly, though, that the equipment was so big that it would dwarf Terry and Judi in the photo, defeating the purpose. He instead ended up using a 37-year-old John Deere lawnmower he had in his shed.
“We have ideas, but Patrick is really the guy who takes our ideas and makes them real with his ability to work with Photoshop and his creative mind,” Terry said. “Around August, he’ll start saying to me, ‘You got any ideas yet?’”
“I enjoy working with them every year because they’re an amazing couple and very creative,” Abanathy added. “I very much enjoy putting my all into it and giving it 100%. When they come up with their card idea, I want to see what I can do and just push it to the limit.”
The cards have gotten so popular that more people request to be added to their Christmas card mailing list every year. With more than 300 on that list now, it’s not a cheap tradition, but they said they consider it a Christmas gift to themselves. They said the photo shoots have the added benefit of giving them eye-catching pictures to have printed on glass and placed around the house as additional holiday décor.
