MURRAY – For the last decade, Terry and Judi Little have been entertaining friends and family with humorous Christmas cards that have become more elaborate as the years have gone by.

The tradition started in 2012 with a simple design featuring a mailbox and a mosaic of festive photos, and they’ve been trying to top themselves every year since. This year’s card had the theme of “Misunderstood Christmas carol lyrics,” with photos bringing to life wacky scenarios with “While shepherds washed their socks by night,” “Grandma Got Run Over By a John Deere,” and “We Knead a Little Christmas.”

2022 – Misunderstood Christmas song lyrics: “While shepherds washed their socks by night

2014 – The Littles as a candy cane

2015 – The Littles decorate the tree inside a snow globe.

2015 – The Littles try to escape the snow globe.

2016 – The kaleidoscope year

2016 – The kaleidoscope year

2016 – The kaleidoscope year

2017 – As the Elf on the Shelf, Terry and Judi Little steal Santa’s milk and cookies.

2017 – Elf on the Shelf at the Murray sign

2018 – The Littles are a wreath

2019 – To commemorate their 50th wedding anniversary, Terry and Judi Little are pictured with themselves, circa 1969.

2021 – “Silent Knight” ...

... “Holey Knight”

2022 – Misunderstood Christmas song lyrics: “We Knead a Little Christmas”

2022 – Misunderstood Christmas song lyrics: “Grandma Got Run Over By a John Deere”

