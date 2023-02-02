Lobbyists spent record $24 million in Kentucky in 2022

More than $24 million was spent by lobbyist in the 2022 General Assembly session.

 Kentucky Today file photo

FRANKFORT – (KT) Spending by lobbyists on members of the Kentucky General Assembly and their staff members hit an all-time high in 2022, according to information released by the Legislative Ethics Commission.

Lobbyists spent more than $24 million in their efforts to influence legislation last year, eclipsing the previous high of $23.1 million, which was set in 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lower amount of spending in 2020 and 2021, but still totaled $20.9 and $21.3 million, respectively.