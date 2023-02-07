MURRAY – The Medicare program is far from perfect – it is costly to the government and can leave beneficiaries sacked with catastrophically high medical bills. In order to protect their assets, seniors must turn to private insurers for additional coverage.
The system is complicated and difficult to navigate. Local insurance agents Martha Harper with Suiter Insurance Group and Payton Arant, owner of Payton and Associates, shared their advice to clients trying to decide how to best protect themselves.
“They really have three options,” Arant explained. “They can just go standalone Medicare and add a drug plan and have no protection on their medical and no cap. Then the one road I normally suggest, if they can afford it, is the Medicare supplement that they add. That’s the more expensive road, but it’s going to protect you the most. You’re going to be able to go wherever they take Medicare, and the supplement is going to pay everything for you, depending on your plan. The other road is the Advantage plan road.”
Traditional Medicare includes Part A, which covers inpatient care, and Part B, which covers outpatient services. Both parts have deductibles – $1,600 per benefit period for Part A, which begins upon admission and continues for 60 days after discharge, and $226 annually for Part B. After deductibles are met, patients are responsible for 20% of the charges they incur with no limit on out-of-pocket expenses.
Medicare beneficiaries are required to pay a monthly Part B premium, which is $164.90 this year. They also must be enrolled in a separate Part D prescription drug plan to avoid penalties.
Seniors can purchase supplemental insurance, also known as Medigap, to cover the Part A deductible and 20% of charges; some plans cover the Part B deductible, too. Those individuals have to pay the monthly Part B premium along with the Medigap premium, which starts at $94 for females and $110 for males, and a prescription drug plan, which can range from $5 to more than $100 per month.
The federal government established Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, called Part C, as an alternative to traditional Medicare. MA plans are serviced through private insurers who receive a flat fee from the government on the backend for each patient based on their individual risk.
They protect seniors by providing out-of-pocket maximums. They offer low- or no-cost premiums, have no deductibles, often include prescription drug coverage and offer additional benefits, like allowances for over-the-counter medications or gym membership. Like other private insurance plans, there are network providers and many services require prior authorization. Copay amounts vary from company to company.
Both agents sell Medigap policies and agree that they provide the best coverage. In addition, Arant sells MA plans. Harper is not certified to sell MA plans, but she says they have their place within the market.
“You know your health. If your medical cost is not going to be $1,200-1,500 a year out of your pocket, then look at an Advantage plan,” Harper advised. “If you’re going to spend over $1,500 a year on medical costs, then get a supplement because a supplement is going to cover you 100% except for that deductible on Part B; and that’s all you’re going to be out. … Of course, you don’t have that crystal ball where you know what you’re going to spend next year. If your health history has been kind of iffy, then you really, really need to look at a supplement.”
But supplements come with their own issues. Seniors have six months after they begin taking Part B to purchase a Medigap policy without answering any health questions; outside of that window, companies can ask about pre-existing conditions.
“They can decline you,” Harper said. “It’s not like the Affordable Care Act where they can’t decline anymore; over age 65, that goes away. Over age 65, basically, if you say yes to something, you won’t qualify for the plan.”
Harper advised the questions for a Medicare supplement are not as stringent as they were in the days before the Affordable Care Act.
“Basically, if you don’t have internal cancer, diabetes with other problems or heart issues in the past two years, (you can qualify),” Harper said. “I have a gentleman who had a stent three years ago, and they took him. So, the questions are not that bad. They’ve relaxed a little bit because they know these people are 65 years old; they’re not going to be healthy, healthy, healthy.”
The other issue is that supplements are subject to rate increases, but the amount and frequency vary from company to company.
“Really and truly, if you start off at $94 or $110 and if you’re with a reputable company, it’s going to take you a while to get to even $200,” Harper explained. “They just don’t go up a lot. They’re age-based, so they go up when your age goes up, and they may have an across-the-board rate increase. You might get a little bit of a dump if they have both of those, but I haven’t seen anybody go up more than – and this has only happened one time – 30%; it’s usually 2-5%.”
“If someone came to me and they needed to save money because they could not pay for their supplement,” Arant said, “I would first try to see if they could get extra help before I would move them to an Advantage plan. I would always sell a supplement if I could, but sometimes it’s not available for them – moneywise, health wise, they can’t physically get one anymore. I had a person who came to me this year; he was paying $600 a month for his supplement. He can’t answer health questions. We tried another company; they denied him. So, he is faced with either going without anything and just original Medicare and a drug plan or get an Advantage plan to protect himself, so he’s going with an Advantage plan.”
Read Arant and Harper’s advice about MA plans in Part Two of this two-part series in Wednesday’s Ledger & Times.
