MURRAY – The Medicare program is far from perfect – it is costly to the government and can leave beneficiaries sacked with catastrophically high medical bills. In order to protect their assets, seniors must turn to private insurers for additional coverage.

The system is complicated and difficult to navigate. Local insurance agents Martha Harper with Suiter Insurance Group and Payton Arant, owner of Payton and Associates, shared their advice to clients trying to decide how to best protect themselves.