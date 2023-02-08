MURRAY – Seniors on Medicare Advantage plans comprise nearly half of the Medicare market. They offer seniors protection from the potential financial pitfalls associated with traditional Medicare without having to purchase an additional Medicare supplement.
As the popularity of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans has increased, so has the scrutiny. They have been under the gun over a myriad of practices, from fraudulently adjusted patients’ risk assessments to receive higher payments from the government to employing predatory marketing practices.
In December, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed new rules for MA plans to address widespread issues around denying prior authorizations, which can stall or prevent access to care, and denying claims, which increases costs for patients. Last year, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s report showed 13% of prior authorizations and 18% of claims denied by MA plans actually met Medicare reimbursement guidelines and, therefore, should not have been denied.
Regardless, the numbers are increasing. It is estimated that, by 2025, enrollment in MA will surpass 50% of the market.
While Medicare supplements, also called Medigap, provide seniors with the best coverage, not all seniors can afford the additional premium or do not qualify for a supplement. For those individuals, MA is their only option.
There are many different plans of offer from several companies, and the differences between them can be nuanced. There can be considerable variation in out-of-pocket costs, coinsurance and copay amounts for specific services. Local insurance agents are available to help seniors navigate the maze of plans.
“The people who call on the phone and sell them to you don’t tell you the bad side,” said Martha Harper, an agent with Suiter Insurance Group. “They’re just like, ‘This costs nothing! And you get this and this and this, and you can buy this. It’s great!’ That is true, but they don’t go into the networks; they don’t go into the out-of-pocket; they don’t go into all the other parts of it.”
“You still pay the $164 (Part B premium),” explained Payton Arant, principal agent and owner of Payton and Associates. “In general, they usually don’t have a deductible for medical, it’s just you’re going to have a $0 copay when you go to the doctor if they’re in network; and if it’s a PPO, they’ll have an out-of-network price. If it’s a specialist, $35 or $45. No deductible, just out-of-pocket, so that’s the most they’ll ever pay. It’s protecting them.”
A search on medicare.gov for Advantage PPO plans with drug coverage available to Calloway County residents yielded 14 results. Six had $0 premiums – three Humana plans and one each from Anthem, United Healthcare (UHC) and Wellcare – and eight of the plans had premiums, ranging $18 to $132.
For the $0-premium plans, the average in-network out-of-pocket was $6,190, with the lowest being $5,500. The out-of-network out-of-pocket was $8,950 for four of the six plans and went up to $12,450. Two of the plans had deductibles.
Copays on in-network doctor visits ranged from $0 to $5 for primary care doctors and $35 to $50 for specialists; copays for other services, such as diagnostic tests, lab services and x-rays, varied widely between companies.
When it comes to hospitalizations, a hospitalized patient with traditional Medicare must pay the Part A deductible, which is $1,600, and 20% of the charges incurred during the stay. Patients on MA plans pay a copay for the first four to six days of care, depending on the plan, and pay nothing if their stay is longer. The $0-premium plans previously mentioned had copays that ranged from $335 to $395 per day.
All the money spent on approved claims counts toward the out-of-pocket.
“If they already met their maximum, they wouldn’t pay anything for any of these things at that point,” Arant explained. “But up until that point, unless it’s preventative, they’re going to pay a copay, basically, for everything. In Advantage plans, you don’t have to pay much for it – $0 – and then you pay when you use it, but it’s all going towards a total out-of-pocket where it keeps you from losing your house. Asset protection, that’s why you buy insurance.”
“Advantage plans have their spot, no doubt about it,” Harper said. “For healthy 65-year-olds, which there are lot more than there used to be, who just want something in case something happens, then they’re great. But if you have health issues and you know you’re going to spend more than that – because with Advantage plans, your out-of-pocket is usually $6,500 or more – if the cost of the supplement is less than what you’re going to spend in medical costs, then buy a supplement.”
“Most people do not hit their out-of-pocket, especially here because we do have higher out-of-pockets,” Arant said. “You’ll have to go to the doctor several times to get to that point, and everything you do accumulates toward that out-of-pocket, except for drugs. Drugs do not go to that out-of-pocket, and that is misleading. Even if they’re included (in the plan), they go to a separate (out-of-pocket).”
With traditional Medicare, it is necessary to purchase an additional prescription drug plan, or Part D. There is a standard deductible for Part D; this year it’s $505. Most MA plans, on the other hand, include drug plans and many have $0 deductibles.
“With the supplement, you have to buy the drug card,” Harper said. “The cheapest one out there right now is $4.80, which is outrageous to me that they’re selling them that cheap. Then of course, you can go up to $100 or over; it’s really based on what kind of medications you’re on. But with an Advantage plan – that’s another plus – the Advantage plan has it built-in to it.”
“That’s where they kind of get you to go with an Advantage plan because none of them have a $505 deductible for the drug,” Arant said. “If anything, some of them might occasionally have some kind of drug deductible, but most of them don’t have a deductible for the drugs.
“The drugs are the most expensive part of the whole thing. That’s where people are really struggling. They’re looking at their (financial situation) and thinking, ‘Well, I’m just trying to live. I’m not worried about the hospital stay; I’ll figure out the hospital stay if I have to be in the hospital. I’m trying to get my medicines that are $500 a month covered because I can’t live any longer if I don’t get them.’ Breathing medicines, asthma medicines, COPD medicines are the worst to get right now.”
All of the $0-premium plans offered some kind of vision, dental, hearing, fitness, worldwide emergency, telehealth and over-the-counter drug benefits; some offered benefits for transportation, emergency response devices, in-home support and/or home safety devices and modifications.
“A lot of people don’t have those catastrophic things. They’re going to the doctor here and there,” Arant said. “Not everybody has the great job and the great house and gets to travel. Some people can’t hear, can’t see, can’t eat; and they need more money. So, these plans are helping them extend their life a little bit, have a better quality of life while they are here. They make it hard to not pick the Advantage plans, but I don’t know the alternative if they can’t afford a supplement at the end of the day.”
