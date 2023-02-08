MURRAY – Seniors on Medicare Advantage plans comprise nearly half of the Medicare market. They offer seniors protection from the potential financial pitfalls associated with traditional Medicare without having to purchase an additional Medicare supplement.

As the popularity of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans has increased, so has the scrutiny. They have been under the gun over a myriad of practices, from fraudulently adjusted patients’ risk assessments to receive higher payments from the government to employing predatory marketing practices.