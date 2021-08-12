MURRAY — COVID-19 is making a resurgence locally.
However, for the marching band programs at Calloway County High School and Murray High School, it is full speed ahead until they hear that the coronavirus has caused alterations in the schedule. Already, they had their band camps and, after missing their entire season in 2020, the feeling of returning to their fields is something to treasure.
“I actually missed the first week of band camp because I was out of town and I so wanted to get back out there,” said Murray High School Tiger Band drum major Emily Burditt, who said it did not take long for her to realize just how much she had missed being with her group. “There is always one moment in band camp where you just have chills and that happened to me that first night. It was the first time I heard all of the instruments hit me with the same, big note. That was the first time I’d heard that in more than a year and it was actually quite emotional.
“You have that kind of moment just once every year, and you feel so glad to be part of this.”
At both campuses, the bands require not only some of the highest amounts of participation from students, but an army of parents and other volunteers. That is why they are so highly regarded in the Murray-Calloway County community.
However, the pandemic inflicted quite a beating last year. There was no state championship to pursue as the Kentucky Music Educators Association contest was canceled. Neither program even wore their uniforms for a a performance on their home fields during Friday night football games. However, worse, the camaraderie of preparing each day with their friends could not happen as many of the students stayed home for virtual learning.
They did take the role of pep bands and the Tiger Band did manage to put together an actual field show for a one-time-only performance. However, it was not the same.
“It was disappointing,” said Laker Band senior drummer Josh Szyszkiewicz. “It was very weird not wearing our uniforms. We played for four or five football games, and that gave us something to do, but we were in our band shirts and khakis, not getting out on the field and actually playing.
“The hardest part, though, was I couldn’t play and see a lot of my friends because most of them are in the band. I’ve really been happy to get back out there this year. I’m just glad to see everyone again.”
New Laker Band director Nick Calcamuggio was at Hopkinsville High School last year as an assistant to fellow Murray State University Racer Band alum Grant Jones. He said, for a program that won a state title in 2016, it was obvious that not being able to compete in 2020 weighed heavily on those students.
“I can tell how much our seniors were hurt by that,” Calcamuggio said of how the worst effects for Hopkinsville’s players, as bad as they were, were not felt during last fall as much as this past spring, at commencement. “Grant and I were selected to help work it and our main job was escorting parents and there were some really powerful moments. The kids were pretty much only allowed to go across the floor and pick up their diploma and move their tassel and we were lucky to even get that much. I was at a photo station and you had a range of reactions from,’Oh yay, it’s over,’ to a real feeling of pride because this was the first child in the family to graduate.
“But it hurt so much that they couldn’t listen to the band play for them and that they couldn’t come back over to us and give us a high five or even a hug. So I’m getting to see, watching (for his Calloway students) how meaningful this is to them, being able to get back to semi-normal.”
Tiger Band Director Tim Zeiss said he did feel a definite uptick in intensity as his players hit the practice field at the Murray High campus for the first time in mid-July. And while band camp is seen for many band students as something just shy of torture at times, with it happening in the heat and humidity and requiring many repeats of the same part, he said he could tell that his players were glad to be back in this crucible of preparation and discipline.
“That’s because, even though they won’t admit it, they want that structure. They want it! And they missed it here,” said Zeiss, who is in his 19th season with the Tiger Band. “It feels awesome to us too as teachers and instructors to get back on the field. We’re all working hard and I think there’s a genuine excitement to be back doing something.
“For these kids, though, they’re back doing things with each other and that’s the part they missed the most. Plus, sure, there’s a lot of growth that you see with the music and the marching, but there’s also a lot of bonding and team stuff. I’ve had a couple of our alumni stop by and they say the same thing … ‘I didn’t realize how much I missed it until I saw you guys out there.’”
