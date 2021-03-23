MURRAY – Although Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes have not yet received word on how much local governments will be receiving from the recently-passed American Rescue Plan Act, they are starting to have tentative discussions of what some of their top spending priorities might be once the funds come through.
The legislation, which is often called the ARP and was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, includes $350 billion in aid designed to replenish tax revenue collections that decreased during the pandemic so state and local governments can pay employees and take care of core services, according to USA Today. Kentucky is expected to receive about $4.077 billion, the paper reported.
Rogers said he had not been told by either the federal government or the Kentucky Department for Local Government how much Murray might receive from the package. He said he has heard unofficial estimates from various sources, but they have varied wildly – as much as a 60% difference – so he currently has no idea what the final number will be.
“We’re waiting to hear the official word so that we can make the plans,” Rogers said. “We’re waiting for the Department of Local Government to tell us what our amount is going to be. … The city hasn’t been told (how much to expect), so I don’t know, but as far as how we would use it, we received a tentative list of ways it could be used, although I’m not sure that’s official either. But my plan is, once we get the amount, we will take a look at the options we have, and I will get with the city council and we’ll try to decide how to use that money to best benefit our city.”
Rogers said city officials would continue to examine the entirety of the rest of the ARP to get a better handle on what else it includes and what the city’s biggest needs will be. He also mentioned that the local economy could benefit from the money included for small business loans and for restaurants. He said it was his understanding that the package contains money for infrastructure, particularly for water and sewer improvements, and that local governments can use their shares of the funds they receive to replace lost revenue.
“Of course, we have a significant amount of lost revenue due to the payroll loss and other areas where we came up short because of COVID, so that’s one option for some of it,” Rogers said. “So we’ll look at the total amount and then try our best to help people and do some things that maybe you wouldn’t be able to do in an ordinary year.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne said that if you count the loss of utility money that wasn’t collected during the state’s moratorium on those bills early in the pandemic, the city has lost around $750,000 in revenue because of COVID-19.
Imes said he did not believe the money was going to go through the Department of Local Government, and he was under the impression that local governments would receive direct deposits similar to the payments individuals are currently receiving from the IRS. Like Rogers, Imes said he had also not been given any number to expect, although Congressman James Comer said during a Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce virtual event last week that he had heard the county might receive somewhere around $7.5 million.
“I still do not have any letter or official document from anybody saying that, but I assume (the money) is there, and other judges are beginning to talk about it and everybody’s knocking the door down now wanting a piece of it and telling you how to use it,” Imes said. “We’re not going to get in any hurry in particular (trying to figure out how to spend it). I still want roads, I want internet, I’ve got an animal shelter I’d like to build some day, (improvements to) the courthouse. You could spend that money 15 times over and still not get everything done that you want to, so we’re going to be methodical about it.”
Imes said that when the county does receive any of the stimulus funds, he expects he will put it in an account while he and the magistrates decide what might be the best use for it. He said one possibility for leveraging those funds for maximum benefit to residents would be to set some of it aside to use in case the county is awarded any matching grants for various community needs.
“You’ve got to try to do as much as you can and hopefully, we can leverage a lot of that money in some areas,” Imes said. “Let’s say we were going to do something with the courthouse and it was going to cost a million dollars. Then we would want to see if we could put up $500,000 and get a grant from either a federal agency or private organization to match us so we could get a million dollars worth of work for spending half a million dollars. Same thing with the animal shelter. The range (that has been quoted) is $1 million to $2 million to have a modern animal shelter. Whatever that cost might be, could we take half of that and get the public to support the other half?”
Imes said the courthouse is in need of many improvements, including upgrades to its electrical system and a new HVAC system. He said the county had looked for a long time to see if there were any grants for modernizing historical properties, but had so far been unsuccessful in finding one. If any work were done on renovations, Imes said he would want to adopt a comprehensive plan first.
“That’s one of the main priorities, but that’s not one the public’s going to easily buy into,” Imes said. “People want the courthouse there and want it basically looking the way it looks now. If you start adding onto it or taking away from it, how do you go in there and gut it and keep the historical perspective of it and have a modern, functional system? It’s always been my goal to get it more user-friendly. Right now you either have to go in at the ramp or a bunch of steps and then take the elevator to the county clerk’s office. Since the clerk’s office and PVA are the most commonly used county government agencies by the public, it would be ideal to get them on the ground level somewhere, which you’re not going to do in that building. … But you want to do it right the first time; I would be reluctant to do it piecemeal.”
Imes noted that it would be possible for the county to spend $7 million on needed road improvements alone. Another of his major goals has been to provide reliable, high-speed internet access to county residents who are currently underserved. He said the current estimate to run broadband lines to every house in Calloway County that needs them is about $16-17 million. In addition, the county jail currently has many unmet needs as well, he said.
“You’ve got five different prospects of taking a part of these funds without (spending it all on one project),” Imes said. “The roads, the jail, the internet, the animal shelter and the courthouse. There are five projects that all desperately need attention, but how do we maximize our use of $7 million? It sounds like a lot of money – and it is, don’t misunderstand me – but how do you maximize the use of it? So we’re not going to get in any hurry, and my guess would be that we’ll have some town hall meetings and … get an spreadsheet and start writing down what people say they want and need and would make life better here and go from there and start building a comprehensive (plan).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.