MURRAY – Following seven months of research and data collection on the feasibility of legalizing medical cannabis by executive action, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing qualified individuals to bring marijuana that was legally-purchased in another state into Kentucky without being penalized, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
“January was the date we chose because we’re gonna have to work through some things,” Beshear said during his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday. “The fact that the legislature hasn’t passed a full-blown system for medical marijuana requires not only that I do, this but also makes it challenging in how we implement it. The answer to many of those challenges is that they come in in January and pass the full thing, and I’m happy to rescind those executive orders.”
During the last legislative session, Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) introduced House Bill 136, which would have legalized medical marijuana for those with one of six conditions, including any stage of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The bill, HB 136, passed in the House but failed to make it out of committee in the Senate.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) voted against it. Last week, she said that in order for her to consider supporting a bill to legalize medical marijuana, she would need to see “some very clear regulations on those dispensing it and those prescribing it.”
Although Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) never had a chance to vote, he said during an interview in March that he would support HB 136 if it were to advance to the floor.
Beshear was not shy in voicing his disappointment in HB 136 failing to reach the Senate floor. Following the close of the 2022 legislative session, he announced he was asking his general counsel to analyze options available under the law for execution action and outlined steps his administration would use to solicit Kentuckians’ opinions on the subject, which included establishing an advisory committee to conduct “town hall” meetings throughout the state and solicit Kentuckians’ feedback on its website.
“We didn’t just do this overnight,” Beshear said during the announcement and ceremonial signing last Tuesday. “We traveled the entire state. We had experts and others on a committee. We heard from people directly. We did all the things the General Assembly hasn’t done to go out and to secure that information, and we’re happy to provide it for them.”
In total, 150 people attended the meetings; of those, 70 spoke to the committee and all spoke in support of legalization, according to Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Committee Co-chair Kerry Harvey who presented the findings to Beshear in August. The committee also reported 98.5% of more than 3,300 comments left on the committee’s website were supportive.
“Because the legislature refused to listen to the people and ultimately pass medical cannabis,” Beshear said during his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday, “we spent a significant amount of time making sure that our group, the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory (Committee), did just that.”
“There’s been a lot of discussion about this bill for a number of years,” Howell said in response to to the Democratic governor’s executive orders. “These types of issues take time to work through, and the process is important to the final passage – or not – in any controversial area. While I respect what the governor is trying to do, I do not believe his methods are proper or even legal. I am hopeful that the governor interjecting himself in this issue doesn’t inadvertently derail the legislative process.”
When asked for her comment on the executive orders, Imes said, “Rep. Nemes who sponsored the bill to legalize medical marijuana last session in the House, said, ‘The executive order does not change Kentucky criminal law. If someone possesses or traffics marijuana, it is a violation just as much after the executive order as it was before.’”
Beshear noted during his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday that the executive order was based on the pardon power of the governor as prescribed by the Kentucky Constitution, much like voting rights are restored to convicted felons.
In a second executive order, Beshear took action to regulate the sale of Delta-8, which contains a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) derivative. A court ruling earlier this year deemed it a legal substance and enjoined law enforcement from pursuing criminal actions related to it.
“We’ve got this thing out there, and it’s totally unregulated for the consumer,” Beshear said last Thursday. “So, following regular statutory procedures, we have the authority to get a system to regulate the packaging and the sale. What that means, since this is out there, is we can work to try to make sure that it is as safe as possible. What it also does is give us a dry run in setting up a regulatory procedure and training people who would be involved for full legalization of medical marijuana. It needs to be done.”
Howell agreed that regulation is necessary to ensure people know what they are purchasing; however, he supports SB 170, a bill introduced by Sen. Paul Hornback (R-Shelbyville) in the last session to prohibit the manufacturing and distribution of “intoxicating substance derived from the plant Cannabis sativa L” and possession of “hemp-extract material having a tetrahydrocannabinol concentration in excess of naturally occurring trace amounts,” which for Delta-8, is limited to one-thousandth of 1% (0.001%).
“The Senate addressed the Delta-8 issue this past session, passing Senate Bill 170. This bill did not make it through the House,” Howell said. “I think largely in part because the fact-finding part of the legislative process had not fully run its course. I voted for this bill and am in favor of any proper regulation necessary to protect the people of Kentucky. I’m hopeful that the governor interjecting himself into this issue doesn’t derail the process.”
A link to Beshear’s executive order, which identifies the criteria to qualify for medical cannabis, can be found on the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee website (www.medicalcannabis.ky.gov).
