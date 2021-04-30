FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s requests for federal assistance on behalf of commonwealth counties affected by winter flooding have been receiving action from Washington.
So far, President Joe Biden has granted requests for a Major Disaster Declaration for several counties, most of which are in the eastern areas of the commonwealth. However, Beshear made it clear Wednesday that he is not intending to let the plight of 26 other counties be ignored, including Calloway, the first county to ask for help and the first county Beshear visited after a major flooding event on Feb. 28.
“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Beshear said Wednesday. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said Thursday that he has been pleased with the attention Beshear has given his county in the wake of the flooding. He also said that he is confident that the county will receive proper funding when all is said and done.
“And actually, federal folks have been in the county, looking into things,” Imes said of officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “And my understanding is they will be returning here, and I believe the governor has been in contact with them.
“I think the biggest reason that we haven’t received our part of the funding yet is because the eastern part of the state has so much more damage than we did. They had actual homes damaged and people being displaced. So the money went to eastern Kentucky first, and I can understand that because, while it was bad here, they were much harder hit there.
“I think the governor has been with us on this. You have to remember that I was the first one to declare a state of emergency anywhere in the state (on the evening of the 28th) and Calloway County, a few days later, was the first county he visited, so I think he is very cognizant of our situation and is going to continue to work to make sure our needs are met.”
It was last Friday, April 23, that Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties due to damage from severe storms, flooding and mudslides, the governor’s office said. Beshear’s office also added that this is the largest award for displaced individuals from damages to homes since a massive flooding event struck the commonwealth in May 2010.
Now, Beshear is not only including Calloway but also Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford in hopes of giving these counties the same kind of treatment.
“And I appreciate him for including us,” said City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers on Thursday. He, along with Imes and other Murray-Calloway community officials, joined Beshear on his tour of the flood damage on March 2. That tour provided aerial views courtesy of a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
“He knows we’ve got issues here, especially with business owners and some individuals. They were the ones that had the hardest time here in town.”
Meanwhile, Beshear’s office is giving advice to anyone who was affected by the flooding.
“Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those nine designated counties already designated in the Major Disaster Declaration can begin applying for assistance with FEMA by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice,” Beshear’s office said in a news release.
“Before applying, please have your social security number, insurance information, damage information, bank information and contact information ready. You should register with FEMA even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are under-insured, you may receive help after your insurance claim is settled. Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid even if you registered with another disaster relief organization or a community or church organization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.