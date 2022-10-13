MURRAY – While domestic violence in a pervasive problem any time of year, October is an opportunity to discuss the issue and publicize ways survivors can get help removing themselves from abusive relationships.
Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center serves female and male survivors of domestic violence living throughout the eight-county Jackson Purchase region, said Kayla Myers, the center’s director of community engagement. The center is based in Paducah, but also has shelters and offices in Murray and Benton. Myers said that according to the available data from 2020, Merryman House served 116 individuals in Calloway County between July 2019 to June 2020. That number is just a portion of the 898 total survivors served in the Purchase Area during that time period, and those 116 Calloway County individuals received a total of 3,248 services, she said.
A couple of ways people can show their support for domestic violence survivors is to wear purple this month or light the outside of their home or business with a purple lightbulb, which Merryman House is calling “Light Up the Town Purple.”
“I think having a specific month (recognizing domestic violence) is a good thing because it is a topic people don’t want to talk about year-round,” Myers said. “They don’t want to acknowledge that it is an ongoing, daily issue in our communities. So just taking the time to recognize that so many of our neighbors are going through this trauma and abuse (demonstrates) that we can all get involved and be part of the support and the solution for survivors. That’s really something special when people do take the time to recognize and get involved and be that support system.
“Even if they don't know they’re being that support system, wearing purple or lighting up purple can have a real effect on survivors, but also the staff here that do work every day. I think it makes a real difference to us and our team to see the community rally around the issue and survivors and let us all know that we’re not alone. The whole community is behind us, and we’re going to fix this together.”
Myers said Merryman House’s headquarters and main emergency shelter moved with its staff to the former McCracken County Board of Education building. The organization also owns and operates the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton and began leasing its current Murray shelter in July 2021
“Those are our three physical locations, but we do travel to wherever a survivor needs us,” Myers said. “Transportation in West Kentucky is a huge, huge barrier for a lot of people, (including) survivors, so if our staff needs to go travel and meet someone at a library or at a church, we’re going to do that.”
Services are free and confidential, and Merryman House serves men, women and their dependents. Myers said many people are under the misconception that men cannot stay at the shelter, but all services are available to both male and female domestic violence survivors. The shelter is open 24 hours a day, and Merryman House also has a crisis hotline at 1-800-585-2686. If someone in an abusive relationship is not able to discretely talk on the phone, there is now an online option at merrymanhouse.org as well.
“In July of last year, we added a hotline chat on our website,” Myers said. “Sometimes it might not be safe or comfortable for a survivor to call over the phone. That’s getting more and more common, so we have that hotline chat available on our website, too. We also offer a whole host of wraparound, comprehensive services to address the other barriers survivors face. Every survivor we serve gets an advocate, and they have the opportunity to basically be case-managed. They can go through goal-setting and talk about what they need and what their barriers are.
“We also offer peer support groups, free mental health therapy, housing support and stabilization, and just lots and lots of referrals to community partners too. Because ideally, once someone works with us the first time, they won’t ever need to call us again. Granted, that’s not always true. It takes an average of seven times for a survivor to leave an abusive relationship for good, but we do hope that we connect them with enough resources and connect them with enough support that they won’t ever need us again.”
Myers said the pandemic also made matters worse for people in abusive relationships, causing a rise in the numbers of people affected by domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 45% of Kentucky women and 35% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes.
Myers said Merryman House is appreciative of every community partner that helps promote the agency’s services and domestic violence awareness, and the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is heavily involved with those efforts. Dana Vinson, chair of the MWC Sigma Department, said the department is spearheading a variety of initiatives this month.
“For the month of October, we are participating in some of the same activities that they are doing in Paducah,” Vinson said. “For the entire month, we are wearing and distributing purple ribbons to bring awareness to domestic violence. Then we have purple light bulbs, so several of us have changed out the lightbulbs on our porch for the ‘Light Up the Town Purple’ efforts to align with what Merryman House is doing in Paducah. Then on ‘Purple Thursday,’ which is the 20th of October, all of the ladies in the Sigma department and also some of the ladies in other departments of the club are going to be decked out in purple and taking pictures and posting those on our social media and tagging them ‘Merryman House’ to boost their efforts as well.”
