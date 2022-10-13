MURRAY – While domestic violence in a pervasive problem any time of year, October is an opportunity to discuss the issue and publicize ways survivors can get help removing themselves from abusive relationships.

Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center serves female and male survivors of domestic violence living throughout the eight-county Jackson Purchase region, said Kayla Myers, the center’s director of community engagement. The center is based in Paducah, but also has shelters and offices in Murray and Benton. Myers said that according to the available data from 2020, Merryman House served 116 individuals in Calloway County between July 2019 to June 2020. That number is just a portion of the 898 total survivors served in the Purchase Area during that time period, and those 116 Calloway County individuals received a total of 3,248 services, she said.