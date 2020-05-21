CADIZ – The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating an alleged assault in Trigg County. Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a report from the Trigg County Hospital ER regarding a 35-year-old male who arrived at the ER Tuesday afternoon with a suspected knife wound to his facial area. An investigation by troopers revealed the male and Dustin S. Underwood, 36 of Cadiz, had allegedly been in an altercation early that morning. Police said Underwood allegedly used a knife to cut the male’s jawline during the altercation.
At approximately 3:25 p.m., Underwood was located at his residence in Cadiz and was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Christian County Jail and charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia-buy/possess.
The case is being investigated by Trooper Eric West. The injured male was treated and released from the hospital.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.