MURRAY – Two Calloway County women are listed as plaintiffs in a newly filed lawsuit against Secretary of State Michael Adams, the Kentucky Board of Elections and Gov. Andy Beshear asking the court to protect the absentee ballot option during this November’s general election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bipartisan agreement between Beshear and Adams allowed all Kentuckians to cite COVID-19 as a reason to request a mail-in ballot or vote absentee in person for the June 23 primary, and the lawsuit seeks to apply that rule to the November general election. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court by the Fair Elections Center, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP on behalf of Calloway County residents Margaret Sterne and Helen LeMaster and Franklin County residents Fred Mozenter and Debra Graner. A news release from the Fair Elections Center, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan and non-profit voting rights and election reform organization, said all four plaintiffs live with health conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness or even death from COVID-19.
“Ms. Graner is also concerned about the health of her husband, Mr. Mozenter, who is undergoing treatments for cancer and lives with other serious health conditions,” the release said. “Ms. Sterne, Ms. LeMaster, and Mr. Mozenter all need to vote by mail to protect their health, and Ms. Graner needs an option such as vote by mail or early in person voting that allows her to avoid long lines and precinct crowding on Election Day. Without these protections, they and other Kentucky voters will be deprived of their right to free and equal elections.”
The complaint states, “This is an action under Section 6 of the Kentucky Constitution for declaratory and injunctive relief to require Kentucky’s election officials to extend the rules for no-excuse absentee voting used for the June 23, 2020, primary elections for the duration of the COVID-related State of Emergency declared by Governor Beshear, including for the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020, general election. This relief is necessary and appropriate to permit the citizens of the Commonwealth to safely vote for local, state, and national leaders during a pandemic that has required massive changes to their daily lives. By delaying Kentucky’s primary until June 2020, and successfully implementing the no-excuse absentee voting rules, Defendants have conceded the necessity — and proved the viability — of the relief requested. And as the best available science shows that concerns regarding COVID-19 transmission will be at least as serious in November 2020 as they are today, that relief is necessary to safeguard voters’ health, as well as their rights to a ‘free and equal’ election under the Kentucky Constitution.”
Fair Elections Center Counsel Cecilia Aguilera said in the news release, “Section 6 of the state constitution provides: ‘All elections shall be free and equal.’ Without the same rules for no-excuse absentee voting, the November general election cannot be ‘free and equal’ because voters will be forced to choose between their health and their family’s health, and their fundamental right to vote.”
The complaint states that Sterne is 65 and registered to vote in Calloway County, where she resides with her brother. LeMaster, 84, is her mother and moved from Indiana into the home in March because her previous living situation did not allow her to practice safe social distancing measures. The complaint said Sterne has several medical conditions and that her doctor’s office contacted her in March to inform her that she was at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and that she could not visit the office in person for appointments. Any needed appointments are being conducted remotely by video, and Sterne has been self-isolating at the family’s home, which the complaint says is in a rural area with no nearby neighbors. Sterne and LeMaster – who also has several medical conditions and is a breast cancer survivor – say they have not left the property since March, and Sterne’s brother leaves only sparingly to run essential errands. In addition to her own health, the complaint said, Sterne is worried about the health of both her mother and brother, who also has several health conditions.
“For these reasons, Plaintiff Sterne must vote by absentee ballot in the November general election in order to safeguard her health and that of her mother and brother,” the complaint said. “Plaintiff Sterne is not eligible to vote by mail in the November general election, because she does not qualify for any excuse under KRS 117.085(1)(a). She is physically ‘able to appear at the polls on election day,’ KRS 117.085(1)(a), but this would severely jeopardize her and her mother’s health.”
The complaint said LeMaster’s doctor’s visits are also conducted remotely and her prescription medications are mailed to her. She said she wishes to vote by mail in November for the same reasons as her daughter, in that she does not qualify for any excuse under the statute because she is physically “able to appear at the polls on election day” even though it “would severely jeopardize her health and that of her children.”
“Being in a household of three people with underlying health conditions and at high risk of contracting COVID-19, voting by mail, or by some other remote voting option, is necessary for us to be able to exercise our right to vote,” Sterne said in the Fair Elections Center’s news release. “Based on CDC guidelines, our local public health officials and our personal doctors say we should stay home and avoid any contact with others. I am terrified and will be unable to participate in the voting process if I am required to go to a polling station.”
The complaint said Mozenter, 72, and Graner, 69, are a married couple and also both have several medical conditions. Graner requested an absentee ballot, but since she never received one, she voted in-person absentee the day before the June 23 primary election. They both wish to vote by mail or in-person absentee to avoid crowds and long lines to prevent potential exposure to COVID-19, the complaint said.
The complaint also asks the court to issue an order that would delay the date Senate Bill 2 goes into effect until after Beshear’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends. SB 2 – which was passed by the Kentucky legislature in April, overriding Beshear’s veto – adds a photo ID requirement for those seeking to vote in person or applying to vote by mail-in absentee ballot.
“Imposing a new voter ID requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic forces Kentucky voters without valid identification to choose between their right to vote and putting their health at risk to attempt to obtain qualifying identification,” the complaint says. “Many of the places where Kentuckians would normally obtain an ID are closed or have restricted in-person traffic to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Indeed, that was one of the reasons articulated by Governor Beshear for his veto of SB 2 …”
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Governor’s Office indicated in a statement Tuesday that Beshear supports providing mail-in and early voting for all future elections. Adams did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment on Tuesday.
