LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – A motorcycle pursuit that started in Calloway County Monday led to two Marshall County residents being charged with drug possession and evading law enforcement after the motorcycle crashed in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

According to a news release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a motorcycle with two occupants traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone while the deputy was conducting stationary radar on U.S. 641 North. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency equipment, but the driver allegedly accelerated and refused to stop, CCSO said. The pursuit continued into Marshall County, where CCSO was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. 