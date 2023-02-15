LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – A motorcycle pursuit that started in Calloway County Monday led to two Marshall County residents being charged with drug possession and evading law enforcement after the motorcycle crashed in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
According to a news release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a motorcycle with two occupants traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone while the deputy was conducting stationary radar on U.S. 641 North. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency equipment, but the driver allegedly accelerated and refused to stop, CCSO said. The pursuit continued into Marshall County, where CCSO was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicles traveled down numerous back roads that ultimately lead to Aurora Highway, crossing over the bridge into Land Between the Lakes. Multiple backroads were traveled until the motorcycle reached The Trace and attempted to cut between a Calloway County deputy and a Marshall County vehicle, striking the latter. The collision caused the motorcycle to lose control and crash, and deputies later located possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the motorcycle, CCSO said.
The driver, Joshua Odom, 38, of Hardin, was injured and taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital with unknown, non-life-threatening injuries. He was found to have a DUI suspended driver’s license and was cited on several charges while he had to remain at the hospital, CCSO said. Odom stated that his passenger, Angela Deskins, 40, of Benton, told him to evade police because she could possibly have warrants. Deskins was observed during the pursuit pointing in directions that the driver should travel, CCSO said.
Odom was charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; driving with a DUI suspended license, first offense (aggravated circumstances); fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment in the first degree (police officer); criminal mischief in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deskins was charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle). Both she and Odom were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.