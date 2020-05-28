MURRAY – With NASA and SpaceX yesterday postponing the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket because of the weather, space exploration has been all over the news this week. Two Calloway County girls recently got to participate in a space travel conversation when they asked questions in a video chat with the only astronaut from Kentucky.
The Challenger Learning Center at Paducah’s West Kentucky Community & Technical College invited a select group of young people in the area to chat with Col. Terry Wilcutt last Monday, May 18. Wilcutt is a veteran of four space shuttle flights who has served as the chief of mission and safety assurance for NASA since 2011. The Western Kentucky University Alumni Association said Wilcutt was the first Kentucky native among NASA’s astronauts and piloted the October 1994 Space Shuttle Endeavor mission.
Wilcutt was born in Russellville and grew up in Louisville. He graduated from WKU in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and taught high school math for two years in Louisville. Wilcutt then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and earned his wings in 1978 as he rose to the ranks of lieutenant colonel.
Wilcutt’s bio on NASA’s website said Wilcutt joined NASA in 1990 as an astronaut candidate and was accepted into the corps in 1991. He logged more than 1,007 hours in space as the pilot on two shuttle missions, STS-68 in 1994 and STS-79 in 1996, and commander of two others, STS-89 in 1998 and STS-106 in 2000. His technical assignments as an astronaut included work on space shuttle main engine and external tank issues; supporting shuttle launches and landings as a member of the astronaut support personnel team at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida; and technical issues for the Astronaut Office Operations Development Branch at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Fourteen-year-old Sidney Lasley, an incoming Calloway County High School freshman, and 10-year-old Meagan Darnell, an incoming fifth grader at North Calloway Elementary School, participated in the special Challenger Learning Center event with Wilcutt. Sidney’s mother, Amanda Lasley, said Sidney was invited to participate by CCHS Gifted and Talented teacher Rhonda Wicker.
Meagan’s mother, Lindsay Darnell, said Meagan’s older brother, incoming CCHS freshman Caleb Darnell, was also invited to participate, but she knew Lindsay would also enjoy it. She said Caleb went to Space Camp last summer on the grounds of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center museum at NASA’S Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and she thought Meagan would probably go one day too.
Amanda, a teacher at East Calloway Elementary School, said about 13 students participated in the meeting, which was held on Microsoft Teams. Fifty questions were submitted and a few were selected. A recording of the video is posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGJ3ouIJYCQ.
Wilcutt told the students he was preparing to fly on May 20 to the Kennedy Space Center for the final flight readiness review before SpaceX launches the first two American astronauts to launch from America since the space shuttle was retired in 2011.
“So it’s been almost nine years since we have been able to launch our own astronauts from our country,” Wilcutt told the kids. “We’ve been buying seats on the Russians’ spacecraft, the Soyuz, and it’s done a fantastic job. The Soyuz is a great spacecraft and we have a great partnership with our Russian aerospace friends.”
Wilcutt said he hoped the weather or other problems wouldn’t delay the launch. It turned out Wednesday, however, that weather was a problem, so the launch is now scheduled for Saturday if conditions permit.
Meagan told the Ledger & Times she has always been interested in space and would love to do a zero-gravity training exercise.
“I kind of want to be an astronomer or an astronaut when I grow up,” she said.
In the chat, Meagan asked Wilcutt what it feels like to be in microgravity.
“It feels great because, of course, you’re floating,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re in space, you’ll just start laughing suddenly, just spontaneously; that’s because you realize that you’re floating – not just like a bird, but better. … Between the shuttle and the Russian space station Mir, there will be a big, long tunnel, and we’ll get to one end of the tunnel and push off, and we are betting each other that we can float all the way through that tunnel without touching the walls or the floors or the ceiling – just because we can. It’s wonderful.
“All the aches and pains that you have (are gone). You see people my age, when they get out of a chair, they groan or grunt sometimes, or when they bend over to pick something up. Well, in space, with no gravity, you have no aches or pains. They all disappear. The air is filtered, so you don’t have a sinus or allergy problem. It’s the best you’ll ever feel in your entire life.”
He added, “The heaviest thing here on earth … you can pick it up with your two fingers because it weighs nothing. So it’s very easy to get the work done. So easy, in fact, that we have exercise machines to make sure our muscles don’t atrophy and disappear while we’re up there.”
Sidney said she is interested in science, and although she is more interested in animals than outer space, she was still excited to ask Wilcutt questions. She asked if it was true you could see the Great Wall of China from space.
“Not really; not with the naked eye,” he said. “It’s long enough, but it’s so thin, you could never see it from space. But we do take photos out the windows all the time, and even cities look like little gray blobs against the background of the earth. For instance, if you know that it’s in Beijing, you can spot Beijing because we all take earth observation classes so we can learn to recognize things from space. So you know when you’re going over China, you can look at the coastline and tell where Beijing is. It’s nested up into a little mountain range there. The Great Wall is just to the west of that, so you know where to point your camera.
“We use cameras with a huge telephoto lens and we take pictures of those (gray blobs). Then when we get down to earth again, we develop the pictures and we blow them up and you can see in the photo where the Great Wall is. But when you’re up in space, you couldn’t see it. We see it after the fact in our photos, but not while we’re up there. That’s a great question. A lot of people wonder that.”
Wilcutt added that when he has orbited the earth over Houston, Texas, he has taken photos of where his house would be by looking at the coastline around Galveston Bay.
“I can see the gray blob through this big telephoto lens that Ellington (Field Joint Reserve Base) is just a few miles from my house. So I know if I take a picture of Ellington Field and look, say, 5 miles away from that, then I should be taking a picture of my house. Of course, you can’t see individual houses, but at least you know it’s in there. It gives you a little bit of home.”
Lindsay said her mother-in-law, Sandra Nall, was a science teacher at Owensboro’s Burns Middle School for many years and had previously met Wilcutt and had her photo taken with him. She said she was glad Meagan was able to participate in the chat.
“He spent around an hour talking to these kids and really going in-depth answering their questions,” Lindsay said. “He did it at a level where they could understand.”
Other children on the call included Mayfield, Calvert City, Fulton and Paducah residents.
