MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said it arrested two men during a Tuesday evening protest downtown after one man allegedly pointed a gun at protestors and another allegedly pepper-sprayed protestors and nearby police.
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, citizens conducted a peaceful protest starting and ending on the Murray court square, during which they walked down multiple streets, including both Main Street and 12th Street. In an effort to keep the protesters safe, officers in patrol vehicles stayed in front and behind the group to prevent vehicles from getting into the group of protesters, Wiggins said. The group returned to the court square, and the protest ended around 9 p.m. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State University Police Department were also present and assisted with providing safety for everyone, Wiggins said.
"The Constitution allows everyone the right to peacefully protest," Wiggins said in a news release. "The Murray Police Department’s goal is to provide safety and protection to everyone."
Wiggins said that during the protest, officers responded to Main Street to a report of an individual in a vehicle that pointed a firearm at protesters around 5:45 p.m. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on it. As a result of the investigation, John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
As the protest continued, those involved in the protest walked north on 12th Street, Wiggins said. While the protesters were walking in the street, vehicles traveling south were stopped. As protesters were next to a stopped vehicle operated by David Fryemire, 53, of Murray, Fryemire allegedly rolled down his window and sprayed pepper spray on multiple protesters, Wiggins said. He said officers were also on scene, and five officers were sprayed by Fryemire as well.
Wiggins said Fryemire then attempted to drive through the crowd of protesters and officers, but he was stopped by officers. Fryemire was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Both Dickerson and Fryemire were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
