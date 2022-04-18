CALLOWAY COUNTY – Two Murray men have been charged with animal cruelty after an incident involving a cow.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday, April 11, to KY 1124 in northwestern Calloway County for a report of a cow being shot. Upon their arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, who reported a cow had been found dead.
On Wednesday, April 13, due to information developed during the investigation, warrants of arrest were issued for two Murray men. Later that night, both men were located and taken into custody.
Austin Hester, 23, and Beau Hester, 21, both of Murray, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree cruelty to animals. Both were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
