MURRAY – Two Murray residents face drug trafficking charges after being stopped in traffic last week.
According to a Calloway County news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut Street at North Eighth Street when a vehicle committed traffic offenses that almost caused a collision with another vehicle. The investigation revealed that in the vehicle was multiple packages containing a total of over 8 grams of methamphetamine, almost 8 grams of cocaine, LSD and multiple Schedule 2, 3 and 4 controlled substances.
The driver, Jon Drum, 40, of Murray, was out on bond from a 2023 Calloway County drug case. He was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. The passenger, Heather Sudano, 39, Murray, was also directly involved and was also lodged in the jail, CCSO said.
Drum was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams meth); possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (drug unspecified);
trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense (LSD); having prescription drugs not in the proper container
Sudano was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; and having prescription drugs not in the proper container.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are proven innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
