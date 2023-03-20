MURRAY – Two Murray residents face drug trafficking charges after being stopped in traffic last week.

According to a Calloway County news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut Street at North Eighth Street when a vehicle committed traffic offenses that almost caused a collision with another vehicle. The investigation revealed that in the vehicle was multiple packages containing a total of over 8 grams of methamphetamine, almost 8 grams of cocaine, LSD and multiple Schedule 2, 3 and 4 controlled substances. 