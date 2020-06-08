MURRAY – A pair of Sunday events sought to unite the community and heal the racial animosity dividing the nation through love and prayer.
For about half an hour Sunday morning, the main parking lot of Murray-Calloway County Central Park took the role of a church sanctuary when pastors and members of multiple faiths gathered, though most attendees stayed in their vehicles to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. In the wake of several recent incidents in which black people have died at the hands of white police officers or other individuals, America has seemingly returned in spirit to the sometimes brutal Civil Rights era of the 1960s. Some protests in larger U.S. cities have ended in riots, resulting in death and injury to protesters and law enforcement officers alike. Meanwhile, some small business owners have been caught in the mayhem, helplessly having to watch the places they built be destroyed or damaged.
This is why so many came Sunday: they do not like what they are seeing and felt a need to do something. So, in the wake of a protest Tuesday night in Murray – which, while largely peaceful, did result in a couple of ugly incidents – Murray State University basketball player Brion Whitley called Journey Church Pastor Matt Johnson and said he had an idea for an event to utilize what he believes to be the ultimate weapon against this kind of unrest, prayer.
Together, they stood Sunday in front of a nearly full parking lot at Central, validation for Whitley that his idea was worthy – and on his birthday, no less.
“This is the greatest birthday gift I could have. I didn’t expect this big of a turnout, so this is phenomenal,” Whitley said, a big smile on his face. He recalled how he was listening to gospel music late Tuesday night after he heard about what had happened during the protest. One man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the group of about 100 demonstrators, while another is facing multiple charges for allegedly unloading a can of pepper spray that not only injured some protesters, but also a few Murray police officers. Whitley said he decided to call Johnson for help with his idea, and thanks to social media, the word spread.
“I was like, ‘What can I do and what can we do as a community to create change?’” Whitley said. “Now, I know this community loves the Lord. I know there are a bunch of God-fearing men and women here and I said, ‘Why don’t we get together and pray? There’s one person that always stays true, always gives calm, and that’s the Lord. That’s who we can all turn to in a time of need, and the world is in a time of need. They need a leader and need some direction and I think that’s what the Lord provides.
“I think people want to see change in the world and that’s the goal and that’s the vision and we’re gonna get it done.”
Johnson then recalled Wednesday and a conversation he had with his 8-year-old daughter, and how she pulled a chapter from a history lesson and how President Abraham Lincoln oversaw the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves in Confederate states. The turbulent times of the past few weeks, and how it involved blacks being treated unjustly puzzled her.
“She said, ‘I thought Abraham Lincoln took care of all of that.’” Johnson said, remembering his daughter’s statement. “I said, ‘Babe, he took care of some of the laws, but all laws do is modify behavior; they don’t change the human heart.’
“Brion wanted to do this because we really do believe that the only way to change a human heart is through the supernatural love of God. We believe that Jesus modeled exactly what it looks like to respond to circumstances like this.”
Among those in attendance Sunday was Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, and he said Sunday’s service defines the Murray-Calloway County.
“I think that’s what we’re all about. We’ve been a great community and we want to maintain that and ask the Lord’s blessings on our community,” Imes said. “I think we’re trying to do it right … be fair, open and honest with everything we’re doing, and I think this lends itself to that. You’ve got different backgrounds here, different faiths, and we all blend together and people get united like that.”
Ernest Kenty, a Murray State student who also leads the campus’s Radical Athlete and Student Oasis Ministry (RANSOM) said Sunday’s atmosphere was very positive.
“I really like that. It serves as a barrier for love to be able to reign supreme inside of this front and for hate to be pushed out,” Kenty said.
Along with Johnson and Whitley, Kenty also spoke to the crowd, along with Murray First Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Keith Inman and the Rev. Timothy Davis from Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Later Sunday evening, a group of churches and individuals organized a community event called “Love on the Square.” As gospel music loudly played from a nearby speaker, Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles assisted several young men packaging hot dogs for the crowd. Liles said he was contacted by one of the organizers, Cedric Cherry, about participating in the event.
“This is called ‘Love on the Square’; it’s a message of love to bring out all of the community and show love and peace,” Cherry said. “We’ve got food and drinks and everything for the kids, we are listening to gospel music and we are having a good time.”
Among the other organizers were CityGate Murray, Kayla Crutcher, Andrea Bledsoe, Courtney Hamilton, Heather McCallister, Sergio Perry, Amanda Ellis, Montesa Shanklin, Molly and Wade Rogers and Alex Brown of Mayfield. Hamilton, who pastors Fort Faith Ministry with her husband, Marcus, said Murray Family Church pastors Trice and Kristen Seargent were also instrumental in hosting the event.
“What we did was, we reached out to local churches and reached out to people to contact their pastors and have them contact us because we wanted them to show the love of Christ to the world,” Hamilton said. “The opposite of hate is love, right? And if we believe that Christ is love, then we need to be on the forefront pushing and driving people to continue to love.”
Hamilton said she wanted to be a Christian leader pushing for values that needed to be elevated in America.
“Christians have to stand up for this movement,” Hamilton said. “The movement is that black lives do matter, but all lives matter too. The truth is, the church’s voice should be saying, ‘Your life matters.’”
Hamilton said that although the phrase, “All lives matter” is often used by people who are critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, it shouldn’t have to be a hurtful sentiment. Repeating an analogy that has been circulating on social media the last couple of weeks, Hamilton said that just because firefighters only hose down houses that are on fire, it does not mean that the other homes on the block are not also important.
“When a person’s house is on fire and it’s burning, the fire department and all involved go and try to put that house out,” Hamilton said. “Right now, black lives are the ones struggling in this moment and having the issue. It doesn’t say that white people don’t matter; it’s just that we need people to recognize that we matter too, and it’s not being shown by the leadership in our country.”
Hamilton had high praise for the way MPD had handled several public protests and various events over the last week.
“I will say that so far in Murray, Kentucky, as you have seen with various protests, the Murray Police Department has been a good example,” she said. “With the peaceful protest the other day, the young kids got sprayed with pepper spray and they were threatened with a gun. The police did what was right in that matter. They held those people accountable for their actions, regardless of what the protesters were standing for.”
Liles said he appreciated the organizers’ efforts to bring the community together and show that Murray is united in caring for one another. He said he wanted to remind the public that the MPD’s mission is to protect and serve everyone no matter who they are.
“Our job is to protect and serve the community, to preserve human life and property in this community,” Liles said. “We want to reach out to everyone and make sure that we all come together as a community at this time. … We live in this community, we have family in this community and we want to make sure it’s as safe as possible. … I’ve got to hold myself accountable for what goes on and my officers accountable. When we protect and serve, everybody needs to be holding themselves accountable, and I want to let (the public and the event organizers) know that we are here for them. Anything that goes on, any situation that comes about, the Murray Police Department is here for them.”
Liles added that he thought it was important for not only local leaders and citizens to come together to find common ground, but for national leaders to come together to solve problems.
“We can solve things by sitting across the table, so that’s where we have to start,” Liles said. “We could eliminate a lot of this stuff that’s going on in the world today.”
