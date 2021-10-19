MURRAY – A Murray woman and her son were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital last week after a collision in front of McDonald’s.
According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, officers responded at 4:50 p.m. Friday to an injury collision on North 12th Street at McDonald’s. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Charles Sieting, 31, of Murray, who said he was driving southbound on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled out of the McDonald’s parking lot. Sieting said he was unable to stop before colliding with the other vehicle.
Officers also spoke with Chanel Schwenck, 42, of Murray, who said she was pulling out of the McDonald’s parking lot and did not see Sieting’s vehicle and could not stop before the collision occurred. Schwenck and her 8-year-old son were transported to MCCH’s emergency room by ambulance for treatment of possible injuries, MPD said.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
