This is the final week for prospective candidates to file to run for office in Kentucky in 2022, and two more candidates filed with the Calloway County Clerk’s Office last week. They were:
• Monty McCuiston – Murray City Council (incumbent)
• Phillip Lynn Rogers (D) – Magistrate District 1
In other filing news, Murray resident Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office on Dec. 17 to run for the U.S. Senate. She is one of three Republicans currently running in the primary. Four Democrats have also filed to run in their party’s primary.
The first day to file for this cycle was Nov. 3, and the deadline to file is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Below is the complete list of filings so far:
Mayor of Murray
• Bob Rogers (incumbent)
• Clif Darnell
Murray City Council
• Jeremy Bell (incumbent)
• Linda S. Cherry (incumbent)
• John Mark Roberts (incumbent)
• Rose Ross Elder (incumbent)
• Bonnie Higginson
• Terry W. Streiter
• Monty McCuiston (incumbent)
Calloway County Judge-Executive
• Kenny Imes (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Sheriff
• Nicky Knight (R) (incumbent)
• Danny Williams (D)
• Ryan O. Dawson (R)
Calloway County Clerk
• Antonia D. Faulkner (D) (incumbent)
• James M. (Mike) Tinsley (R)
Calloway County Attorney
• K. Bryan Ernstberger (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Coroner
• Ricky Garland (D) (incumbent)
Calloway County Jailer
• Ken Claud (D) (incumbent)
• William Zachary Lamb (R)
Magistrate District 1
• Ricky Stewart (R)
• Phillip Lynn Rogers (D)
Calloway County Magistrate District 2
• Larry Crutcher (R) (incumbent)
• Mark A. Mallory (D)
Calloway County Magistrate District 3
• Don Cherry (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Magistrate District 4
• Paul Rister (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator
• Nikki McMillen-Crouch (D) (incumbent)
County Surveyor
• Christopher Bradley Jones (R)
District 1 Constable
• Jedediah “Levi” Lamb (R)
District 2 Constable
• Michael R. Holt (D)
District 3 Constable
• Tim Stone (D) (incumbent)
District 4 Constable
• Brandon Eldridge (D)
The following candidates filed for state or federal offices with the Kentucky Secretary of State and will be on the ballot in Calloway County:
• Mary Beth Imes (R) – 5th District State Representative (incumbent)
• Shea Nickell – Kentucky Supreme Court Justice, 1st Appellate District (incumbent)
• Jamie Jameson – Calloway/Marshall County Circuit Court Judge (incumbent)
• Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick (R) – U.S. Senate
The primary election is scheduled for May 17, 2022. Murray’s city offices and the Kentucky Supreme Court are non-partisan races.
