MURRAY – The following is the complete list of candidates who have filed so far to run in Calloway County elections in 2022. The original filing deadline was Friday, Jan. 7, but the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law last week to push the deadline to Jan. 25 because of the legislative, federal and state Supreme Court redistricting bill it is set to pass soon to adjust for the 2020 U.S. Census results.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed the new filing deadline into law, which will only be in effect for the 2022 primary election. The primary is scheduled for May 17, 2022. Races for city offices, judges’ seats, school board seats and the Kentucky Supreme Court are non-partisan races.
Mayor of Murray
• Bob Rogers (incumbent)
• Clif Darnell
Murray City Council
• Jeremy Bell (incumbent)
• Linda S. Cherry (incumbent)
• John Mark Roberts (incumbent)
• Rose Ross Elder (incumbent)
• Bonnie Higginson
• Terry W. Strieter
• Monty McCuiston (incumbent)
• April Haneline
• Johnny Bohannon (incumbent)
• Adao “AJ” Cunha
• Danny O. Hudspeth (incumbent)
Murray Independent School District Board of Education
• Robyn Pizzo
Calloway County Judge-Executive
• Kenny Imes (R) (incumbent)
• Joel H. Stansberry (R)
• Mark Fredrick (R)
Calloway County Sheriff
• Nicky Knight (R) (incumbent)
• Danny Williams (D)
• Ryan O. Dawson (R)
Calloway County Clerk
• Antonia D. Faulkner (D) (incumbent)
• James M. (Mike) Tinsley (R)
Calloway County Attorney
• K. Bryan Ernstberger (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Coroner
• Ricky Garland (D) (incumbent)
Calloway County Jailer
• Ken Claud (D) (incumbent)
• William Zachary Lamb (R)
Magistrate District 1
• Ricky Stewart (R)
• Phillip Lynn Rogers (D)
• Regina Beth Deering (R)
Calloway County Magistrate District 2
• Larry Crutcher (R) (incumbent)
• Mark A. Mallory (D)
Calloway County Magistrate District 3
• Don Cherry (R) (incumbent)
• Brittany Kenner (D)
Calloway County Magistrate District 4
• Paul Rister (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator
• Nikki McMillen-Crouch (D) (incumbent)
County Surveyor
• Christopher Bradley Jones (R)
District 1 Constable
• Jedediah “Levi” Lamb (R)
• Randy Lee (D)
District 2 Constable
• Michael R. Holt (D)
District 3 Constable
• Tim Stone (D) (incumbent)
District 4 Constable
• Brandon Eldridge (D)
The following candidates filed for state or federal offices with the Kentucky Secretary of State and will be on the ballot in Calloway County:
• Mary Beth Imes (R) – 5th District State Representative (incumbent)
• Christopher Shea Nickell – Kentucky Supreme Court Justice, 1st Appellate District (incumbent)
• Jamie Jameson – Calloway/Marshall Circuit Court Judge, 42nd District/1st Division (incumbent)
• Andrea Lee Moore – Calloway/Marshall Circuit Court Judge, 42nd District/1st Division
• Randall A. Hutchens – Calloway District Judge, 42nd District
• Stephanie Judy Perlow – Calloway/Marshall Circuit Judge, 42nd District/2nd Family Division
• Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick (R) – U.S. Senate
• James Comer (R) – U.S. House of Representatives, District 1 (incumbent)
• David L. Sharp (R) – U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
• Chris McNeill – Court of Appeals Judge, 1st District, 1st Division
• Donna L. Dixon – Court of Appeals Judge, 1st District, 2nd Division
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.