MURRAY – Only one Calloway County candidate filed last week to run for office in next year’s elections.
Michael R. Holt (D) filed to run for District 2 Constable. The first day to file for this cycle was Nov. 3, and the deadline to file is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Below is the complete list of filings so far:
Mayor of Murray
• Bob Rogers (incumbent)
• Clif Darnell
Murray City Council
• Jeremy Bell (incumbent)
• Linda S. Cherry (incumbent)
• John Mark Roberts (incumbent)
• Rose Ross Elder (incumbent)
• Bonnie Higginson
Calloway County Judge-Executive
• Kenny Imes (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Sheriff
• Nicky Knight (R) (incumbent)
• Danny Williams (D)
• Ryan O. Dawson (R)
Calloway County Clerk
• Antonia D. Faulkner (D) (incumbent)
• James M. (Mike) Tinsley (R)
Calloway County Attorney
• K. Bryan Ernstberger (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Coroner
• Ricky Garland (D) (incumbent)
Calloway County Jailer
• Ken Claud (D) (incumbent)
• William Zachary Lamb (R)
Magistrate District 1
• Ricky Stewart (R)
Calloway County Magistrate District 2
• Larry Crutcher (R) (incumbent)
• Mark A. Mallory (D)
Calloway County Magistrate District 3
• Don Cherry (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Magistrate District 4
• Paul Rister (R) (incumbent)
Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator
• Nikki McMillen-Crouch (D) (incumbent)
County Surveyor
• Christopher Bradley Jones (R)
District 1 Constable
• Jedediah “Levi” Lamb (R)
District 2 Constable
• Michael R. Holt (D)
The following candidates filed for state offices with the Kentucky Secretary of State and will be on the ballot in Calloway County:
• Mary Beth Imes (R) – 5th District State Representative (incumbent)
• Shea Nickell – Kentucky Supreme Court Justice, 1st Appellate District (incumbent)
• Jamie Jameson – Calloway/Marshall County Circuit Court Judge (incumbent)
Murray’s city offices and the Kentucky Supreme Court are non-partisan races.
Kentucky has closed party primaries, which means that only members of a particular party may vote in that party’s primary elections and must be registered as a member of that party before the end of the prior year. Anyone wishing to vote in the May 17, 2022, primary election is required by Kentucky statute to be registered as a member of the party of their choice on or before Dec. 31. If you wish to change your registration in person, you will need to do so by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, since the Calloway County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Dec. 31.
