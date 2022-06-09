MURRAY – A weekend of family-friendly events are planned as part of this year’s Murray Pride Festival. This year organizers have put together a three-day festival that features activities for different age groups with events scheduled in venues around town.
“I think a lot of people when they hear pride, they get a picture in their head of some of the bigger city festivals that are a little more ‘adult,’” Devan Reed, one of the event organizers and the president of Murray Pride, LLC, said. “It was really important to us that Murray Pride was a reflection of the values in this community. … Another thing that was really important to us was to hold events in different places in the town. We’re hoping that this will bring some tourism in and that people get a chance to see as much of Murray as they can while they’re here.”
The festival opens with the MAG Pride Pop-up Exhibition at the Murray Art Guild Friday from 6-9 p.m. This event features an art exhibition showcasing local LGBT artists, which will remain on display at MAG through June 17. Other activities planned for Friday include Drag Storytime featuring drag queen Diana Tunnel and drag king Trey Rawling. They will also be performing a family-friendly drag show featuring music from the late 1990s and early 2000s. There will also be opportunities for attendees to participate in art projects, as well as make signs for the weekend’s premiere event – Saturday’s Pride March.
The march starts at the corner of 15th and Olive streets, in front of the Murray State University gate, and ends at the amphitheater in Central Park. It begins at 10 a.m., but participants may begin gathering at the starting location at 9 a.m. Marchers must remain on the sidewalks. The Murray Police Department will be set up along the route to ensure everyone’s safety and will be able to re-route the group if needed. The march is open to everyone – members of the LGBT community, as well as allies.
Following the march, numerous activities are taking place in Central Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be speakers and live music; 21 vendors will be set up along with three food trucks. Playhouse in the Park will also be hosting a dance party for kids.
The Murray Pride Drag Extravaganza is the only age-restricted event of the weekend. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. It will be held at the Grove; doors open at 9 p.m., the show begins at 10 p.m.; tickets are $25. The show features drag queen Princess, a former contestant on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The final festival event is an LGBT-friendly spiritual service to be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Murray State University Arboretum. The service will be led by clergy from St. John’s Episcopal Church and the First Christian Churches of Murray, Paducah and Mayfield.
“The support we’ve gotten has been really incredible,” Reed said. “Businesses were holding fundraisers. We were fortunate that Paducah Pride, last week, donated $500 to Murray Pride, which was really special and showed a lot of support between the two communities. The fairness campaign has also donated to us and NOW (National Organization for Women) has donated to us as well. So, we did have a few organizations that made pretty substantial donations, but overall, this entire weekend has been paid for by individual donations – and, on average, $25 donations. So, this truly is a grassroots event that was put on by the community.”
For more information about this weekend’s Murray Pride Festival, visit the event’s Facebook page (@MurrayKYPride).
