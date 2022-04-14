MURRAY – After a couple of years of pandemic-related deadline delays, this tax season is on a relatively normal timeline.
The traditional due date for filing your tax returns is April 15, but Americans this year have until Monday, April 18, to complete their filings. That is because Washington, D.C. celebrates Emancipation Day this Saturday, April 16. According to emancipation.dc.gov, the holiday commemorates the DC Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862.
The last two tax seasons were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020’s due date pushed back to July and 2021’s due date pushed to May. Nathan Crafton, a Certified Public Account with Pierce Keller & Associates in Murray, said that with this year’s schedule back to normal for the first time since 2019, it has been a bit overwhelming at times.
“It’s been wild,” Crafton said. “The last couple of years, it’s been pushed back, so this year, it feels like we’ve lost a month in terms of trying to keep the same number of clients happy. We’re just trying to do everything with a month less this year, so it’s just been a stress and a time crunch just trying to get everything we can done. Unfortunately, there will be some that just don’t get done this year by the deadline and we’ll get those extended.”
Crafton said one thing he has seen this year that is a bit unusual is that several clients have been surprised with an unexpected bill for capital gains taxes.
“Lots of people have lots of money in mutual funds and things like that. Last year was a such a boom stock-wise that all those funds turned over and they all sold some of their big profit positions,” Crafton said. “So we’ve seen several people get surprise tax bills this year due to capital gains, which a lot of times is money they didn’t even see – it was just turned over within the fund and reinvested into something else.”
Another trend Crafton has seen this year is a larger amount of real estate sales.
“With the real estate boom, lots of people were moving houses this year,” Crafton said. “There were lots of rentals that have been made personal residences and sold, and lots of people moving to try to capitalize on those low interest rates that we’ve had the last couple of years. So those are probably the two biggest things we’ve seen that are a little more different than usual.”
Crafton said some of his firm’s clients are Marshall County or Graves County residents, so the CPAs have been reaching out to let them know their tax deadlines were automatically extended to Monday, May 16, because of the tornado last December.
“We have talked to a lot of those people and they had agreed to let us move past the conventional tax season because there is no additional penalty or anything like that for those individuals,” Crafton said. “But with everybody here in Calloway, we’re doing our best to whip them out as fast as we can.”
