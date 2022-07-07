MURRAY – Due to forecasted high heat index levels leading up to and during the concert time, the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard has canceled the outdoor concert scheduled for Thursday evening.
Calloway County and much of the region is under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Thursday. The concert had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion in Central Park and was set to feature the 202nd’s rock band and brass ensemble. The band’s director, Sgt. Elliott Nickeson, said the 202nd Army Band is “extremely thankful for the support that has been shown during our time in Murray and we appreciate all those who have come out to hear us play.”
“Our command has made the decision based on the forecast for (Thursday) to cancel the concert,” Nickeson said in an email Wednesday afternoon. “With the amount of setup needed for the concert and breakdown, it was deemed unsafe for the soldiers to move forward with it.”
The band marched in Monday’s Freedom Fest parade, and Nickeson said its Tuesday evening concert at the amphitheater also went very well.
