MURRAY – This year’s Freedom Fest activities will be lent an extra air of grandeur as the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will be joining the community in several aspects of the Independence Day celebration.
On Monday, July 4, the band will march in the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade at 9:30 a.m., and later that evening at 7:30, the band will join the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band & Chorale, directed by Todd Hill and Bradley Almquist, for the traditional performance on the steps of Lovett Auditorium.
On Tuesday, July 5, the 202nd Army Band will perform its own concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion. Then on Thursday, July 7, the band’s rock group incarnation, Fallout, and its brass ensemble, Single Barrel Brass, will play a 6:30 p.m. concert at the amphitheater. Roger Reichmuth with the Murray Rotary Club said the brass ensemble will also be performing at the club’s weekly meeting earlier that day.
“It is such an honor to have these very special guests during the FNB Freedom Fest parade this year,” said Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico. “Our town displays the highest respect for military service, and what better way to honor our freedom than to host the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard? They will be the highlight of the parade!”
“We are looking forward to collaborating with the 202nd Army Band,” Hill said of the Town & Gown concert. “It’s a great chance for our community musical family to collaborate with a group that represents us as Kentuckians so well.”
Sgt. Elliott Nickeson is the director of the 202nd Army Band, and he said the group has planned to come to Murray for a long time.
“We were planned to go to Murray it seems for the last five years,” Nickeson said. “Our primary mission is serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky, so we try and do our two-week annual training … somewhere different in the state each summer. Last year, we were in northern Kentucky, we’ve done Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville, Berea and all kinds of different areas. We were originally going to go to Murray two years ago, and then obviously, COVID happened. Then last year, we thought we might be able to and then the stars didn’t align again.”
Nickeson said that in addition to the parade and concert performances, the band will also be sending a bugler to assist with the Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony, which is at 7 a.m. July 4 in Chestnut Park.
“The mission of a military band is really to be the face of the military,” Nickeson said. “That’s mostly because unless you’re going to a parade or something like that, most civilians are not interacting with military members on a regular basis. So we’re kind of a go-between and kind of a forward-facing unit that (shows) we have more than just infantrymen and artillerymen. There are other jobs and there are other professions that you can do in the military. Interestingly enough, I’m not sure if it’s still accurate, but years ago, (there was an article from the Department of Defense) that said the U.S. military is actually the largest employer of musicians in the world.”
In addition to public performances and outreach, the 202nd Army Band performs in support of military units, such as change of command and retirement ceremonies, Nickeson said.
“We really are the ambassadors for the Army, but also for the state of Kentucky as a whole,” he said. “I used to be active duty, and the mission when you’re active duty is always federal, but the nice thing about being in the National Guard is that our mission (is both) to the American people and an even larger part is to other Kentuckians. So that’s a very special thing to be able to do.”
