MURRAY – Three Murray men were charged Wednesday with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized two pounds of marijuana and more than 100 packages of THC edibles.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, CCSO deputies obtained a search warrant for 1603 A Bourland Lane in Murray in reference to a drug trafficking investigation. At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies served the search warrant.
Upon deputies’ arrival, Kayden T. Rogers, 18, of Murray, and Ali D. Hammonds, 18, of Murray, were present, along with a female juvenile who had been reported missing, Cash said. While conducting the search, Avion Cavitt, 21, of Murray, also arrived at the residence. During the search, deputies located approximately two pounds of marijuana packaged for resale, along with a handgun. Deputies also located over 100 individual packages of THC edibles. The residence is located within 1,000 feet of a local daycare, Cash said.
Rogers, Hammonds and Cavitt were all arrested and each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).
All three individuals were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, tips@callkyso.com.
