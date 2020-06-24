LYNN GROVE — A fire at a hemp storage facility that required responses from three area fire departments was still burning late Tuesday west of Lynn Grove.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said the fire at the Am Hemp Kentucky establishment, which is on the grounds of Workman Farms about two miles southwest of Lynn Grove, began just before 6 a.m. Units left the scene at about 4:30 p.m. He said he expected the blaze to smolder well into the night.
“If you know how hay burns, well, it burns but it doesn’t burn fast. It just burns slow and keeps on burning. This is like that,” Morgan said, adding that the fire being inside a 20,000-foot metal building with several sections, made the job even tougher.
“We really don’t make entry into these. This is a matter where we confirm that nobody is inside, then we talk to the owners and they tell us nobody is inside. Inside that metal building, it’s so hot, you can’t go in, honestly. This stuff burns so hot that it weakens the trusses, and one part of this building was standing 100 feet from side-to-side with trusses and rafters. It doesn’t take a whole lot of heat before that starts going. So you can’t get inside.
“This is nothing like fighting a house fire. With a house fire, you can start putting water through a window and you can knock (the fire) down that way. This building is so big, we can’t reach one side or the other.”
Morgan said the hemp was stored in two ways. First, he said there were several dry bales, each weighing about 2,000 pounds. The oil of the hemp plants was also being stored in large barrels, he said.
“We were informed that those barrels inside will burn at 3500 degrees,” Morgan said, adding that firefighters were focusing a lot of their efforts on a small section of the complex, where several of the dry bales were being stored. “These were big bags, and there was about 800 or more of them.”
However, Morgan said there was a victory that emerged from this situation. Thanks to the help of neighbors, along with a whole lot of water from firefighters, between 100 and 150 bales of hemp were saved.
“They were able to get a big (hydraulic lift) that has a big bucket attached and were able to go in and clean out one side next to the (largest section of the building) and that way, we could keep (the fire) away from it. The other half of that building? It’s going to smolder and the roof collapsed onto part of it, so we weren’t going to allow them to get inside of that.
“But that part of the building where those bags were kept was still good, so we would have (the firefighters) on (hand-held hoses) spraying as (the hydraulic lift) would go in and they’d keep spraying until he came out and would dump (the bags), and that’s what the property owner wanted, for that building to be saved. We knew that the other part of the building was a lost cause.”
Morgan said a passerby who was heading to work noticed the fire just before 6 and called Calloway County 911 Dispatch. Within minutes, CCFR had several units en route to the facility, which is well off Kelso Road. He said it is not known how long the fire was burning before the passerby noticed it.
“Nobody was here and, as you can see, we’re quite a way off the road, so this may have been going for a while,” he said. “When we got here, we see a big 20,000-square foot metal building and heavy smoke rolling.”
Morgan said he was told that a forklift was inside and he said it is believed a propane tank was also inside the facility, along with the hemp products.
He said that, just before 10, the decision was made to call for additional assistance. The first call for mutual aid was made to the Cuba Fire Department in southern Graves County. The second call went to the Farmington Fire Department in east-central Graves County. In all, Morgan said he believed as many as 50 firefighters were involved with fighting this blaze.
“You had the temperature going up, the sun was out, smoke everywhere … we had guys wearing out,” Morgan said of the decision to call neighboring communities for assistance. “I’m counting 14 trucks that are sitting here, and I don’t think that’s even counting all of the trucks out on the road (mainly tanker trucks obtaining water from nearby hydrants).”
He said efforts were handicapped by having four hydrants that normally would have been used a short distance from the fire scene fail to yield water. This meant that water had to be obtained from working hydrants all the way on the east side of Lynn Grove. He said a pond at the Workman Farms venue did allow for continuous replenishing, but he said having nearby hydrants available would have kept units from having to use that pond so much, preventing a situation where trucks would be waiting to obtain water.
Morgan said it was too early to determine what caused the fire.
