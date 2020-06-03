PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said three people died Monday in a shooting at a business just northeast of Paris.
In a news release, Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said that deputies responded that morning to a 911 call originating from the Indoor Comfort business on Hwy. 79 North in reference to an assault in progress. Upon arrival, deputies set up a perimeter with assistance from the Paris Police Department.
At this point, Belew said the status of anyone on the scene was not known. However, it was known that someone inside had made the 911 call. Eventually, Belew said he, along with hostage negotiators from both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the FBI, began text messaging with the alleged suspect who told them that the caller was safe and unharmed.
This led to a standoff that would last eight hours in which multiple attempts were made to speak to the caller or for the suspect to show proof that the caller was still alive to negotiators, Belew said. However, the suspect was unwilling to provide any proof that the caller was OK and, eventually, the suspect halted communications.
At this point, Belew said the THP Tactical Team was called to assist with tactical teams already in place from the sheriff’s office and Paris PD. The team deployed a camera equipped with a robot into the business and the camera showed the suspect alone and attempting to barricade himself. This was followed by tactical officers breaching the windows and inserting tear gas into the business.
When the suspect did not emerge, Belew said a more intrusive breach was executed with officers entering the business. Eventually, they found the suspect deceased as the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Belew identified the suspect as Bobby Mercer, the business’ owner. Belew said that the initial investigation of the incident revealed that Mercer had parked a vehicle in a hidden location and then approached the building and entered it from the rear.
Once inside, Belew said Mercer went to the front of the business and located his estranged wife, Amanda Mercer, and opened fire on her as two other employees fled on foot and escaped. Mercer then came back through the front door and fired shots at a woman, identified as Cindy Townsend, as she was calling 911 and communicating with an emergency dispatcher. Townsend died from gunshot wounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.