DEXTER – Three people were transported for injuries Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision was reported in Dexter.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday to numerous calls to the Calloway County E911 Communications Center reporting a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Radio Road. Deputies located two vehicles with significant damage off the roadway near the intersection.
Preliminary investigation indicated that prior to the collision, Amanda M. Dunn, 38, of Murray, was eastbound on Roosevelt Road in a red Kia passenger car while Gary Cooper was southbound on Radio Road in a blue Astrovan. For an unknown reason, Dunn failed to yield the right of way to Cooper as she attempted to cross the intersection, CCSO said.
Travis D. Dunn, 32, of Murray, was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah for treatment of serious injuries received during the collision. Amanda Dunn and Ashley N. Cooper, 27, of Benton, were transported by EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
