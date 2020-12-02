MURRAY – A Tuesday evening collision involving three vehicles resulted in one individual being taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to KY 94 near the intersection of Clayton Drive for a report of a three-vehicle injury collision. Preliminary investigation has indicated Marcella L. Jackson was operating a black Buick Regal and Kathryn P. Weeks was operating a white GMC Acadia. Both were facing eastbound on KY 94 and were stopped at the temporary traffic control device where construction has been taking place on the Clayton Creek Bridge. Michael A. Ray was operating a green Jeep Cherokee eastbound on KY 94 when he failed to stop at the temporary traffic control device, striking the rear of Jackson’s vehicle, CCSO said. Jackson’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of Weeks’ vehicle.
Jackson, 54, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was assisted on scene by the Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to remind motorists that KY 94 near the Clayton Creek Bridge just east of Murray is temporarily restricted to one lane, which is controlled by a temporary traffic light.
