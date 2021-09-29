MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded to a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on North 12th Street.
According to a news release, MPD responded at 3:15 p.m. Monday to an injury collision on North 12th Street at Utterback Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Jennifer Williams, 69, of Murray, who said she was southbound on 12th Street as she was about to make a left turn onto Utterback Road. Upon making that turn, she said she did not see the other vehicle and struck the southbound vehicle.
Officers also spoke with Jenna Owen, 31, of Dexter, who said she was traveling south on 12th Street and was struck by a vehicle that was turning onto Utterback Road. Shari Anderson, 50, told officers that she was stopped on Utterback at 12th Street getting ready to continue eastbound across 12th Street when a vehicle making a left turn onto Utterback struck another vehicle and landed on the front of her vehicle.
Wiliams was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries. The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
