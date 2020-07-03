HOPKINSVILLE – One of the region’s longest running annual events will not be held in 2020.
The Pennyrile Senior Games, which were scheduled to celebrate their 34th year this September in Hopkinsville, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Wednesday by the Parks and Recreation Department. Nearly 300 seniors competed in last year’s Games at Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex.
“While it is disappointing to have to cancel this year’s Senior Games, we are confident our decision is in the best interest of our participants,” said Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator and Senior Games Director Pam Rudd. “We would never want to knowingly or unknowingly put any of our athletes in harm’s way. Understanding that the health and safety of our community and region comes first, this was the right thing to do.”
Over the years, the two-day Senior Games have provided competitive, athletic, recreational and creative experiences for regional participants, ages 50 and up, for athletes from nine regional counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg. Medals are given in various divisions and activities.
Events typically include cornhole, softball throw, bocce ball, Pickleball, bowling and a one-mile walk, among others, in addition to participant meals and a post-lunch dance on Day One.
For further questions on the cancellation in 2020, please call 270-887-4290. Updates and announcements pertaining to the 34th Annual Pennyrile Senior Games in 2021 can be found on the the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Facebook (@HoptownParks) or by visiting www.HoptownRec.com.
