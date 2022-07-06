MURRAY – The third heat wave to hit Calloway County in less than a month is well underway, though the heat index is expected to decrease slightly by the end of the week.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said a heat advisory is in effect for Calloway County through 9 p.m. Thursday. A heat advisory isn’t as severe as an excessive heat warning, but Holland said Calloway County is right on the edge this week. He noted that every Kentucky county west of Calloway and Marshall – as well all of southeast Missouri and the Tennessee counties to Calloway’s south and southeast – are currently under an excessive heat warning.
“We’ve got a heat advisory until Thursday (night), with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values of 105 to 110,” Holland said. “A heat advisory will pretty much top out around 105, and then the excessive heat warning is when you’re getting a heat index of about 110 and above. For it to be a heat advisory, the index has got to be below 110, but we’re going to be in the 105 to 108 range (this week). From the Graves County point westward, they’re currently under an excessive heat warning, but the average person will not be able to tell a difference (between Calloway’s and Graves’ heat index). The NWS has to have a cut-off at some point, and the cut off is roughly about 110 degrees.”
Although the forecast still calls for a high of 97 degrees on Friday, Holland said an expected weak cold front from the north should bring the heat index value down slightly. Although there is a small chance for showers between now and Friday, the strongest possibly won’t come until Friday night, when the NWS predicts a 60% chance of rain.
“It probably will not be anything widespread, but we will at least have a few areas across Kentucky and Tennessee that will pick up some scattered showers and storms,” Holland said. “It will not be a drought-buster, and not all areas will see rain, but hopefully the areas that missed out this past weekend would be some of the lucky ones to get wet toward the end of this week. The rainfall we had on Sunday was very scattered. Most areas here in Murray did pick up a decent rainfall, with totals around an inch. Once you got west of town toward Lynn Grove and points north in the extreme northwestern part of the county, they didn’t pick up anything at all. There were pockets of southwestern and southeastern Calloway that had about one inch, but I think the bull’s eye was on the west end of Murray down around Doran Road and (Robertson) Road, with 2-3 inches.”
For the rest of this week, Holland once again advised staying safe inside an air-conditioned building as much as possible.
“People need to stay inside during the worst part of the day, from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Holland said. “If they must be outside, they should wear light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and try to take as many breaks in the shade as they can. I do not recommend pets being outside in this heat because their bodies cannot deal with it very well. Pets need to be inside if at all possible. We also need to check on the older population because they tend not to do very well in the heat.”
In his monthly “Watching the Weather” summary, Holland reported that the high temperature for last month was 100 degrees on June 22. The low temperature for the month was 57 degrees on June 3. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 90 degrees, which was 4 degrees above normal, and a low of 68 degrees, which was three degrees above normal. The highest wind speed was 33 mph on June 17, and thunder was reported on June 1, 6, 7 and 26.
The entire month’s precipitation was listed at 1.47 inches, Holland said. That included 0.07 inches on June 1, 1.38 inches on June 6 and 0.02 inches on June 7. He said the normal precipitation for June is 4.06 inches, and the weather outlook for July is still precipitation below norma levels.
