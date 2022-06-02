MURRAY – Travelers along U.S. Highway 68 in Kentucky from now through Sunday are in for a treat - the 400-Mile Yard Sale. The event stretches across the commonwealth from Paducah to Maysville. There are more than 150 registered sites within an hour’s drive of Murray. As of Wednesday, 76 sites were registered in Marshall County, 67 in Trigg and 10 in McCracken. 400-Mile Sales Director Tara Hall said that the “Lakes Area” region draws the biggest crowds. “You’re the premier area for this sale. It would not be a stretch at all to say that,” she said.
The event has been held annually for the past 18 years, including the last two; however, Hall said there were a number of interruptions related to the pandemic that made it difficult to organize a state-wide event. This year is different. Hall came on board in March to be the new director for the event, and she has worked tirelessly to get the word out and update the website, www.400mile.com, to make it more user-friendly for both vendors and potential shoppers.
“I wanted a resource that serves the travelers explorers along the route and also serves the vendors and local businesses,” Hall said. “You can plot out your course, map your route, and you can sort sales by location, time or item.”
The sale started as a way to promote tourism. “One of the reasons that they did it was to bring attention to the antique shops and star trails through Kentucky back in the early 2000s,” Hall said. “I think the way to get more community members involved was to have all these yard sales, so people started calling it, instead of the 400-Mile Sale, they started calling it the 400-Mile Yard Sale.”
But the initial intent has not been lost. Hall said that usually tourism boards or a Chambers of Commerce sponsor the event for their community. “All these little places have gotten together to sponsor it in order to do the publicity and the promotion and all the expenses that go along with it. They have always remembered what big deal it was for their towns.”
“Thousands, even tens of thousands of explorers have been travelling Highway 68 for the past 18 years,” a press release for the event stated. “While looking for treasures, they shop, eat and stay wherever they find a steady stream of sales. … The focus of the 400 Mile Sale has always been to provide an adventure of discovery along scenic highway 68. Their goal is to point travelers to fabulous finds at rummage sales, barn sales, antique stores and business sidewalk sales; entice them to eat at the many hidden gems along the route; and make it a trip to remember with the rich hospitality of B&Bs, quality hotels, or campgrounds.”
For more information, including locations of the registered sites, visit www.400mile.com; there is also a tool for making a personalized map of sales along the route. Information is also available on Facebook and Instagram at “400 Mile Sale” or “400milesale68.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.